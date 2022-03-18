Sport England
Investment into employability opportunities for young people
Along with the National Lottery Community Fund, we're funding the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee to provide youth social action opportunities in the West Midlands.
Young people in the West Midlands will get access to new volunteering and employability boosting opportunities as we contribute £250,000 of a £1 million National Lottery investment into Gen22.
A legacy project run by the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee, Gen 22 will create 1,000 new opportunities for local young people to gain life skills from Games-related activities.
The other £750,000 is coming from the National Lottery’s Community Fund (NLCF) and together the investment will enable young people facing barriers such as a lack of confidence, having care or parental responsibilities, or a criminal record, to contribute 30,000 hours of social action towards the Games.
Jenny Betteridge, our strategic lead for volunteering, believes this investment is another example of support for the five big issues identified in our Uniting the Movement strategy.
“Positive experiences for children and young people are at the heart of Sport England’s work,” she said.
“That’s why we’re delighted to be supporting Gen22 – for those young people who wouldn’t normally get a chance to be involved in a world-class event like the Commonwealth Games.
“The legacy of life skills for young people – such as the confidence gained from volunteering to help their community to get active – is one of the most important parts of B2022.
“It will help us to build stronger and more connected communities, as well as investing in the skills of our future generation.”
Our investment in Gen22 will see them working with six West Midlands Active Partnerships to focus in on sport and physical activity related youth social action volunteering that delivers on Gen22’s ambitions.
