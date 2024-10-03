UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
|Printable version
IOE achieves Athena SWAN Silver Award
UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society has been recognised for its significant commitment to promoting gender equality.
Mat Wright for UCL IOE
The Athena SWAN Charter is used internationally as a framework to support and transform gender equality within higher education.
The Silver Award recognises a significant record of activity and achievement by the IOE since it received the Bronze Award in 2020, promoting gender equality and in addressing challenges in different disciplines.
IOE received its Silver Award through a clear and robust demonstration of how Athena SWAN is fully embedded within the faculty, strong leadership in promoting the Charter’s principles, and evident impact of Athena SWAN activities.
In conferring the Silver Award, the Athena SWAN panel particularly commended IOE for:
- Evident commitment to advancing gender equality from the senior team;
- The creation of a Vice-Dean for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) post;
- Recognition of a wide range of EDI contributions via several routes, including the workload management system and promotion appraisal;
- Undertaking an ‘EDI self-assessment’ by a diverse team with intersectional perspectives. The faculty’s Self-Assessment Team comprises membership across a range of roles (both academic and professional services), grades, lived experiences (including caring responsibilities, disability) and expertise (including intersectionality, mental health, social exclusion of marginalised groups) as well as student representatives (from all study levels).
Dr Victoria Showunmi, IOE Athena SWAN Chair and Vice-Dean, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at IOE yesterday said:
“As Athena SWAN Chair, I am proud of the engaged and dedicated work of the team leading IOE’s Athena SWAN efforts, and the wider community in the faculty, to make this great achievement possible. It has been a four-year journey consisting of a data-driven and intersectional approach, open dialogue and culture change, in order to foster an inclusive environment. We look forward to implementing the Silver Action Plan at IOE."
Professor Li Wei, Director and Dean of IOE added:
"My warm congratulations to Dr Showunmi, the Athena SWAN project team and colleagues across the faculty on this very welcome achievement. I am incredibly proud that IOE’s commitment to gender equality, particularly its intersectional approach to such matters, has been recognised with the Silver Award. We are fortunate in having world-leading expertise to draw upon in that regard. Now, we have a clear action plan to work to in order to make our commitment to gender equality evident to the whole of our community and stakeholders. I know this will be inspiring and galvanising for the faculty."
Links
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/ioe/news/2024/oct/ioe-achieves-athena-swan-silver-award
Latest News from
UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
IOE to co-lead effort tackling grand challenge of creating data-empowered societies27/09/2024 09:10:00
Professor Allison Littlejohn (IOE) and Professor James Hetherington (UCL Centre for Advanced Research Computing) have been appointed as joint Pro-Vice-Provosts to lead the new UCL Grand Challenges Theme of Data Empowered Societies.
How do we reinvigorate language learning for the benefit of culture and society?26/09/2024 16:20:00
Professor Li Wei, UCL IOE Director and Dean and Professor of Applied Linguistics, reflects on the transformative powers of language learning and how IOE works to spread these benefits.
New data offers unparalleled insight into pivotal moments of millennials’ lives24/09/2024 09:10:00
Data from the Next Steps study’s Age 32 Sweep are now available to download from the UK Data Service. It offers new research opportunities into a time of life when many are forming relationships, starting families, buying houses or developing their careers.
Targeted interventions add five months’ progress for students with SEND23/09/2024 14:10:00
Targeted interventions can raise overall educational outcomes for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) by an average of five months, compared to teaching-as-usual or standard interventions, finds a report by UCL researchers.
UCL demographer’s work debunking ‘Blue Zone’ regions of exceptional lifespans wins Ig Nobel prize17/09/2024 09:10:00
A study by Dr Saul Justin Newman (Centre for Longitudinal Studies) has won the first-ever Ig Nobel award in Demography at this year’s 34th Ig Nobel Prizes.
IOE academic receives British Society for Population Studies Early Career Award16/09/2024 14:10:00
Dr Alina Pelikh (Centre for Longitudinal Studies) has received the British Society for Population Studies (BSPS) Early Career Award for her contributions to the field of family demography and transitions to adulthood.
IOE academics to review national curriculum and assessment as part of new government panel09/09/2024 12:25:00
The Department of Education has appointed Professor Becky Francis, former IOE Director, to lead the 12-member panel responsible for reviewing the curriculum, which includes IOE’s Professor Zongyi Deng and Dr Vanessa Ogden.
UCL academics awarded European Research Council Starting Grants06/09/2024 10:25:00
A total of five researchers have received EU funding to help pursue cutting-edge research in neuroscience, economics and conservation.
How can education meet the demands of our changing world?02/09/2024 12:25:00
Think pieces by Professors Arthur Chapman, Michael Young, Lynn Ang and Dominic Wyse share their insights on curriculum theory and design in “Curriculum in a Changing World,” published last week by the British Educational Research Association (BERA).