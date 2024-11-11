Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigation after Nottingham death in police custody
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a woman died in custody in Nottingham.
Following a mandatory referral from Nottinghamshire Police, we are independently investigating the contact police and staff had with the 34-year-old woman prior to her death.
The woman was arrested, along with a man, on suspicion of shop theft at around 8pm on Wednesday 30 October and taken to the Nottingham custody suite.
The following day she was charged with shop theft and remanded in custody to appear in court on 1 November. We have established that at 10.30pm on 31 October the woman was found unresponsive during a cell check. Life saving attempts were made but sadly death was pronounced at 11.12pm.
After we were notified by Nottinghamshire Police, we sent investigators to the custody suite and to the police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence, including initial accounts from the officers and staff present.
We attended a post mortem examination last week and further tests are being conducted. The coroner has been informed.
IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by her death.
“As she was in police custody when she died, we are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances and that will include looking at the actions and decisions of the police officers and staff involved.
“We will keep the woman’s family and Nottinghamshire Police updated on our progress.”
Our inquiries so far have included gathering custody records, police body worn footage and custody suite CCTV for review.
