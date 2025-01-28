Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigation under way after fatal road collision in Whitehaven
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Whitehaven which involved Cumbria Police officers.
We have established that on Sunday 19 January, prior to the collision, three officers were responding to an emergency call and travelling in separate vehicles.
At 7.50am while travelling down Cleator Moor Road, the second police vehicle, a Peugeot 308 estate, collided with a Suzuki Celerio being driven by a member of the public.
The driver of the Suzuki, Sharron Hall, 64, sadly died in hospital on Monday 20 January.
We were notified by Cumbria Police of the collision shortly after it happened and investigators began gathering evidence. We declared an independent investigation at 9.35am on Monday. We have gathered initial accounts from officers involved and are reviewing police vehicle dashcam footage along with body worn video.
Following initial assessments by IOPC investigators, an officer has been informed they will be subject of a criminal investigation. They have also been advised they are under investigation for potential gross misconduct. The officer being informed of these allegations, does not necessarily mean any proceedings will follow, that will depend on the evidence established from the investigation.
IOPC Director of Engagement Amanda Rowe recently said:
“Our thoughts are with Ms Hall’s family and friends, and to all those affected by this tragic incident.
“We have been in contact with her family to explain our role, offer advice and support, and to outline the next steps of our independent investigation.
“There is a mandatory requirement for forces to refer to us incidents like this, which result in death or serious injury, and our investigation will thoroughly examine the circumstances of the police involvement.”
We can also confirm that Sharron’s dog was in the vehicle at the time and sadly died.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-investigation-under-way-after-fatal-road-collision-whitehaven
