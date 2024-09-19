IOPC seeks witnesses after fatal collision involving police at Nuneaton

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into Warwickshire Police’s involvement in a fatal road collision in Nuneaton.

Nicholas Friswell, who was 62, died after he was in collision with a Warwickshire Police car while walking across the B4113 Coventry Road, between the junction of Gipsy Lane and the Griff roundabout, at around 8.45pm on Friday 13 September.

The double-crewed, marked police car was responding to an emergency call when it happened. Following the collision Mr Friswell, who lived locally, was treated by police and paramedics but sadly death was pronounced at the scene a short time later.

After we were notified by Warwickshire Police we sent our investigators to the scene and police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence. We declared an independent investigation just before 12.30am on Saturday.

The IOPC is now appealing for anyone who witnessed any part of the incident to contact us as soon as possible by calling 0300 3035598 or emailing B4113CoventryRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk

IOPC Regional Director for the West Midlands, Derrick Campbell, said: “Our sympathies and thoughts are with Mr Friswell’s family and friends.

“This tragic incident happened near the Premier Inn on the busy Coventry Road, not far from the Griff roundabout. We would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or has any dashcam or other footage to get in touch with our investigators if they have not already come forward to report what they saw.”

“Our role is to independently investigate the involvement of police in this collision to establish the circumstances. That will include looking at any actions taken by the officers and whether those followed policy and procedure.

“We have been in contact with Mr Friswell’s family to explain our work and we will keep them fully updated as our investigation continues.”

The coroner has been informed and a post mortem was carried out yesterday (Wednesday).