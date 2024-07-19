Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC statement in response to the Baird Inquiry Report
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates yesterday said:
“Dame Vera’s report raises deeply uncomfortable questions – ones which must be addressed in order to regain the trust of those who have been let down by the police complaints process.
“An effective complaints system is vital for the public to have confidence in the police – they must be assured that when concerns are raised about the management of police forces and the behaviour of individual officers, these are taken seriously and dealt with effectively.
“The IOPC oversees the police complaints system, setting standards for how complaints should be handled and supporting police forces to meet those standards. We remain committed to holding the police service to account in their handling of complaints and conduct matters and helping to drive improvements in policing practice to build trust and confidence of those who have reason to make a complaint.
“Some of the issues raised in this report about the importance of initial complaint handling mirror what we have found through our own reviews of GMP and other force’s complaint handling. We have previously raised these with the force, and will continue to work with GMP as they work to address them.
“We are also working with all forces to help ensure professional standards departments get complaint handling right first time. This will mean a better outcome for complainants, and fewer cases being sent for review, which will ease the strain on the complaints system.
“Through our oversight work, we will now work with GMP as they address the recommendations in this report and monitor complaint handling to make sure the changes are having the desired impact. This report is a significant opportunity to learn and to demonstrate real change - the trust and confidence of the public depends on it.”
