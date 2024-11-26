IOPC witness appeal after fatal road collision in Gosport

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers before a fatal road traffic collision in Gosport.

We were advised by the force that a moped had crashed at around 8.40pm on Sunday 17 November in Beech Grove.

Officers gave emergency first aid but, sadly, the 59-year-old male rider died at the scene. We understand that shortly before the collision it had been briefly followed by a marked police car in Anglesey Road after the rider had been stopped by police but then rode off.

We were notified by the force that evening and sent investigators to the scene and to the police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence.

We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed any part of the incident to contact us as soon as possible by calling 0300 303 5606 or emailing BeechgroveRTI@policeconduct.gov.uk

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer yesterday said: