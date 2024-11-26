Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC witness appeal after fatal road collision in Gosport
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers before a fatal road traffic collision in Gosport.
We were advised by the force that a moped had crashed at around 8.40pm on Sunday 17 November in Beech Grove.
Officers gave emergency first aid but, sadly, the 59-year-old male rider died at the scene. We understand that shortly before the collision it had been briefly followed by a marked police car in Anglesey Road after the rider had been stopped by police but then rode off.
We were notified by the force that evening and sent investigators to the scene and to the police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence.
We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed any part of the incident to contact us as soon as possible by calling 0300 303 5606 or emailing BeechgroveRTI@policeconduct.gov.uk
IOPC regional director Mel Palmer yesterday said:
“Our sympathies and thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died and with all those affected by this tragic incident.
“Our role is to independently establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, including the actions and decision making of the officers involved. Investigators have been gathering CCTV footage from along the route and carrying out house to house enquiries in the area.
“Over the coming days, IOPC investigators will be putting up witness appeal boards and I would encourage anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam, doorbell or other footage to get in touch with our investigators.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-witness-appeal-after-fatal-road-collision-gosport
