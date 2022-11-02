IPPR - BP profit reaction: record profits and record transfers to shareholders should be taxed to raise billions for UK

The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that BP has made $8.2bn (£7.1bn) in profits in the last quarter (Jul-Sept) and announced a new round of share buybacks totalling $2.5bn. IPPR’s recent publication Buy Back Better argues that these buybacks are a direct cash transfer away from households struggling to pay bills, via energy company profits, to already-wealthy shareholders.

Dr George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at IPPR, said:

“Companies like BP are making huge profits and channelling these straight back to already-wealthy shareholders through share buyback schemes. Instead of reducing costs for consumers or investing in renewable energy, these fossil fuel giants are prioritising transfers to shareholders. BP yesterday announced a new buyback programme of $2.5bn, totalling $8.5bn this year alone.

“There is an alternative. The US have recently levied a tax on share buybacks and the UK should follow suit. A 25 per cent windfall tax on the share buybacks of BP and Shell would raise up to £4.8 billion per year for the treasury. Taxes which could be spent on supporting households across the UK.”

A new report published by IPPR and Common Wealth last week contained the following analysis:

Share buybacks channel profits from companies to shareholders by increasing the value of shareholders’ stock.

FTSE 100 companies have already announced £46.9 billion of share buybacks so far in 2022.

President Biden has recently introduced a 1 per cent tax on share buybacks to help alleviate the cost-of-living crisis in America.

A 25 per cent tax on share buy backs could raise £11 billion a year, with £4.6bn of that from Shell and BP.

