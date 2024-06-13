Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR reacts to Labour’s manifesto
Carys Roberts, executive director at IPPR, reacted to Labour’s manifesto launch
“If the Labour party wins the next election, it will be on a mandate for tangible change in people’s lives. Fulfilling that mandate will require quickly grappling with some enormous challenges, from tackling NHS waiting lists to rebuilding an economy that benefits people across the country while taking us faster and more fairly towards net zero.
“It’s encouraging that the party has adopted many of the ideas put forward by IPPR, including proposals to develop a green industrial strategy, to deliver more NHS appointments in evenings and at weekends, to make key improvements to how childcare is delivered, and to give towns and cities across England greater power to make local decisions for local people.
“If Labour forms the next government, IPPR stands ready to offer further practical proposals to help deliver the missions the party has set itself, and to overcome the deep policy challenges the country faces.”
Carys Roberts (in Manchester) and Harry Quilter-Pinner (in London) are available for interview
CONTACT
Liam Evans, Senior Digital and Media Officer: 07419 365334 l.evans@ippr.org
NOTES TO EDITORS
- Recent IPPR reports that have contributed to Labour’s thinking include:
- On green industrialisation:
- Manufacturing matters: The cornerstone of a competitive green economy: https://www.ippr.org/articles/manufacturing-matters
- Growing green: A proposal for a national investment fund https://www.ippr.org/articles/growing-green
- On health and the economy:
- Waiting for prosperity: Modelling the economic benefits of reducing elective waiting lists in the NHS https://www.ippr.org/articles/waiting-for-prosperity
- On childcare:
- Delivering a childcare guarantee https://www.ippr.org/articles/delivering-a-childcare-guarantee
- On devolution and regional inequality:
- State of the North 2024https://www.ippr.org/articles/state-of-the-north-2024
- On green industrialisation:
- IPPR (the Institute for Public Policy Research) is an independent charity working towards a fairer, greener, and more prosperous society. We are researchers, communicators, and policy experts creating tangible progressive change, and turning bold ideas into common sense realities. Working across the UK, IPPR, IPPR North, and IPPR Scotland are deeply connected to the people of our nations and regions, and the issues our communities face. We have helped shape national conversations and progressive policy change for more than 30 years. From making the early case for the minimum wage and tackling regional inequality, to proposing a windfall tax on energy companies, IPPR’s research and policy work has put forward practical solutions for the crises facing society. www.ippr.org
Latest News from
Think Tanks
King's Fund - NHS performance as we approach 2024 election unfathomable 10 years ago13/06/2024 16:15:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS performance data
IFS: Plaid Cymru manifesto: a response13/06/2024 14:20:00
An assessment of the tax and spending changes proposed in the 2024 Plaid Cymru general election manifesto.
Work Foundation: UK has a smaller workforce that is poorer and sicker than in 201913/06/2024 12:15:00
Rebecca Florisson, Principal Analyst of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University recently (11 June 2024) respondied to the new Labour market overview June 2024 released by the Office for National Statistics.
IEA - Britain’s economic recovery risks being ‘snuffed out’, says IEA economist12/06/2024 14:20:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on data showing zero GDP growth in April
The King's Fund - Activity in the NHS12/06/2024 13:20:00
Over the past 10 years, it has often been stated that the NHS treats more than a million people every 36 hours, but is that still true?
MONEY ALONE CANNOT CURE COSMIC LONELINESS By Josh Nicholson, Senior Researcher, Centre for Social Justice12/06/2024 12:20:00
Money alone cannot cure cosmic loneliness
The King's Fund responds to the Conservative Party's manifesto12/06/2024 11:20:00
Comments on the health and care pledges within the Conservative Party’s manifesto from Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King's Fund.
The Centre for Social Justice: Money Alone Cannot Cure Cosmic Loneliness12/06/2024 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Josh Nicholson, Senior Researcher, Centre for Social Justice, 11 June 2024.
The King's Fund responds to the Liberal Democrats' manifesto11/06/2024 14:20:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund yesterday commented on the Liberal Democrat manifesto.