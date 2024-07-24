Think Tanks
IPPR responds to Yvette Cooper’s statement on migration
Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities responds to Yvette Cooper’s statement on migration in the House of Commons
“We welcome the government’s announcement that the Rwanda plan is now being scrapped and people currently trapped in limbo in the asylum system will have their claims processed.
“The system under the previous government created a ‘perma-backlog’ of claimants who could not be processed and could not be removed – costing billions of pounds each year for the taxpayer.
“The Home Office can now focus on making fast and accurate decisions on asylum claimants. They should take the opportunity to clear the backlog, allowing them to end the use of costly hotels and inappropriate accommodation such as the Bibby Stockholm.”
