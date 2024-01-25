Chatham House
|Printable version
Iran–Pakistan tensions: Why further escalation is unlikely
EXPERT COMMENT
Despite fears that Iran–Pakistan strikes would see spillover of conflict from the Middle East, the situation remains relatively self-contained.
The recent escalation of tensions between Iran and Pakistan has fuelled concerns of a potential spillover of conflict from the Middle East into South Asia. Events in recent months have highlighted Iran’s role as a volatile geopolitical actor through its support for regional proxies like Hamas and the Houthis.
But on 16 January, Iran took direct action and carried out attacks on alleged strongholds of the militant group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan, which borders Iran. Pakistan responded two days later with its own air strikes on several targets in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province with the aim of targeting alleged safe havens and sanctuaries of the Baluchistan Liberation Army and Baluchistan Liberation Front. Both sides claimed there were civilian casualties.
In response, Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran and barred the return of the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, although both sides have since agreed to restore diplomatic ties. Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, will visit Pakistan at the end of January in a further effort to re-normalize relations.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/01/iran-pakistan-tensions-why-further-escalation-unlikely
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The economic case for a Gaza ceasefire24/01/2024 14:20:00
The risk of regional escalation means that the Gulf Arab states should do more to push for a ceasefire, not only for humanitarian reasons, but for their economic self-interest.
China’s economy is becoming a drag on global growth24/01/2024 11:25:00
Growth looks set to weaken this year, but authorities remain unable to deliver a large monetary stimulus and unwilling to deliver a large fiscal one.
Redesignating the Houthis a terrorist group is not a bad policy: it is no policy at all24/01/2024 10:05:00
The Houthis will not be discouraged, but the implications for Yemen and its people are dire.
Kim Jong Un’s hostile rhetoric reflects North Korea’s warming relations with Russia and China22/01/2024 12:20:00
Pyongyang has real importance in an emerging anti-Western alliance – and will likely grow more aggressive this year.
When Netanyahu falls, Israel’s democracy will need new political realignments19/01/2024 13:20:00
A more centrist coalition government would respect the rule of law, but its ability to advance peace will be far from guaranteed.
The Houthis won’t back down after US and UK strikes on Yemen15/01/2024 13:25:00
Air strikes will not prevent further attacks in the Red Sea but have already regionalized Yemen’s civil war and delayed the fragile peace process.
The horrors of Ecuador are not just Ecuador’s12/01/2024 12:20:00
President Noboa faces the daunting task of rooting out narco-terrorism and corruption. The international community must step up to prevent the country losing this gang-declared war.
What’s at stake for Africa in 2024?11/01/2024 14:10:00
From a year of elections, to multiple summits, as well as conflict hotspots and debt burdens, 2024 will bring mixed fortunes for the African continent.