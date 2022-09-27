Is it time to review your organisation’s printing needs?

Since returning to the office, employee printing habits have changed. Organisations are printing less as employees have adapted to a more digitised way of doing things on a permanent basis.

For many organisations, this is highlighting the need to understand their current Multifunctional Devices (MFD) estate as they look to move to a more digital hybrid way of working.

If it is time for your organisation to review its printing needs, lot 4 of our Multifunctional Devices agreement (RM6174), developed in partnership with YPO and ESPO, offers print consultancy services.

Reviewing and understanding your estate

For our customers, making the changes you need to ensure you have a fit for purpose estate can include:

auditing your current MFD estate

assessing print volumes pre- and post-Covid-19

reviewing your existing printing policy to make efficiencies

All of these activities can be time consuming for customers and not all organisations have the in-house expertise to do this effectively.

How can the agreement help?

Lot 4 for print consultancy services has been designed to help organisations that do not have the time and/or expertise to assess their current printing position and redesign a new strategy in line with more mobile ways of working.

Lot 4 has a number of independent vendor neutral suppliers who can provide print consultancy services to support you. The suppliers will use their knowledge and market expertise to help you through various steps from:

reviewing business strategies and printing policies

understanding your current MFD position, up to and including number and location of each device across your estate and historic and future printing volumes

reviewing printing policies

identifying process efficiencies and new digital solutions

technical specification drafting

evaluating tender responses

Find out more

To find out more about our printing services and how we can support you:

You can also download our digital brochure for full details of all our agreements.