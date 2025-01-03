Jimmy Carter remembered

EXPERT COMMENT

Experts from across Chatham House look at the key challenges and achievements of the 39th president of the United States.

A legacy beyond the White House

Dr Leslie Vinjamuri, Director, US and Americas Programme

Jimmy Carter will be remembered for many things, but his post-presidency work to advance peace, democracy, human rights, and freedom from poverty and hunger is an extraordinary example for all leaders.

For many Americans, his term in office will be remembered for long petrol queues at home as well as high unemployment and inflation. His foreign policy legacy as president was complex, but for many in the US it is defined by the Iran hostage crisis which consumed the final 444 days of his presidency and was televised every night across the country.

President Carter’s handling of the crisis was widely criticized but his work to make human rights a priority as early as 1976 was visionary. It came at a time when the promotion of human rights was seen to be at odds with the more central priorities of a superpower during the Cold War.

Carter worked to deliver the Camp David Accords and a peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. While complex in their impact, these contributions were a hallmark of his presidency and deeply informed his post-presidency work.

