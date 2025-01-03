Chatham House
|Printable version
Jimmy Carter remembered
EXPERT COMMENT
Experts from across Chatham House look at the key challenges and achievements of the 39th president of the United States.
A legacy beyond the White House
Dr Leslie Vinjamuri, Director, US and Americas Programme
Jimmy Carter will be remembered for many things, but his post-presidency work to advance peace, democracy, human rights, and freedom from poverty and hunger is an extraordinary example for all leaders.
For many Americans, his term in office will be remembered for long petrol queues at home as well as high unemployment and inflation. His foreign policy legacy as president was complex, but for many in the US it is defined by the Iran hostage crisis which consumed the final 444 days of his presidency and was televised every night across the country.
President Carter’s handling of the crisis was widely criticized but his work to make human rights a priority as early as 1976 was visionary. It came at a time when the promotion of human rights was seen to be at odds with the more central priorities of a superpower during the Cold War.
Carter worked to deliver the Camp David Accords and a peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. While complex in their impact, these contributions were a hallmark of his presidency and deeply informed his post-presidency work.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/12/jimmy-carter-remembered
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Russia has lost prestige after the fall of Assad. It has also been freed of a difficult partner17/12/2024 13:20:00
Events in Syria have undermined Moscow’s claims to be a reliable security guarantor. But Russia’s position in the country remains secondary to the war in Ukraine.
Turkey has emerged as a winner in Syria but must now use its influence to help build peace16/12/2024 12:20:00
Turkey feels its longstanding support of the Syrian opposition has now been vindicated. But its increased influence in Damascus also comes with significant responsibilities.
The fall of President Bashar al-Assad is a blow to Iran and Russia – and a boost for Turkey10/12/2024 09:20:00
Events in Syria have upended the balance of power in the region – exposing the weakness of the dictator’s alliances and driving home the failure of Western policy.
Will Morocco become a battleground in a global trade war?09/12/2024 15:25:00
The country offers a bridge to Western markets for Chinese makers of electric vehicles. President Xi’s visit shows how important China regards its domination of the industry.
What next for Syria, Assad and HTS?09/12/2024 12:20:00
Syria’s president might be toppled, or a new civil war could break out with Abu Mohammed Al-Jawlani’s HTS forces. But another ceasefire seems the most likely outcome.
The failed Busan negotiations show good science and flexibility are needed to secure a plastics treaty06/12/2024 12:20:00
Plastics producers at the INC-5 talks resisted curbs on production that others insist are essential. But negotiators have another chance early next year.
Syria’s conflict was never going to stay frozen. A new push for a lasting peace is needed05/12/2024 14:20:00
Russia and Iran-backed militias are moving to prop up Bashar al-Assad, as opposition forces advance. But a political solution remains the only way to end the cycle of violence.
As China’s purge of top military officials continues, will Xi’s high-stakes gamble pay off?04/12/2024 09:20:00
The recent suspension of Miao Hua is part of Xi Jinping’s efforts to modernize and tighten control of the People’s Liberation Army, but his plan carries significant risks.