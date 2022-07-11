MI5
|Printable version
Joint address by MI5 and FBI Heads
MI5 Director General Ken McCallum and FBI Director Chris Wray have warned of the growing threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party to UK and US interests.
The two spoke to an audience of business and academic leaders at an unprecedented joint address at Thames House today.
The Director General said:
WELCOME
Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for coming. It’s a pleasure to welcome you all. I’m Ken McCallum, Director General of MI5; this is my friend and colleague Chris Wray, Director of the FBI.
Our two organisations, born within a year of each other more than a century ago, have long been closely partnered. The FBI office in London opened in 1942 and our teams work tirelessly together every day to keep our two nations, and our allies, safe. But today is the first time the Heads of the FBI and MI5 have shared a public platform.
We’re doing so to send the clearest signal we can on a massive shared challenge: China.
We’ll describe the challenge.
We’ll talk about the whole-of-system response that we need: partnership not just between us, but with all of you, if we’re to protect our economies, our institutions, our democratic values.
And we’ll say what you can do, starting today, to protect yourselves.
I’ll lead off; then hand over to Director Wray; then after a brief pause, we’ll take questions together.
INTRODUCTION
In 2022, MI5 is having to stretch itself as never before – in multiple different directions. Front and centre of our minds is of course Ukraine where the human costs are horrifying. The long-term implications of Putin’s actions are a subject for another day. But while our countries strain every sinew to support Ukraine in resisting appalling overt aggression, we’re also working to safeguard our homelands from covert threats from the Kremlin.
Meanwhile, MI5’s counter-terrorist work remains intense. Syria, Somalia and Afghanistan continue to generate threats. Our most immediate UK challenge is lone terrorists – Islamist extremist and right-wing extremist – radicalised online, acting at pace, in unpredictable ways.
Our subject for today lies right at the opposite end of the spectrum. Rather than lone actors, a coordinated campaign on a grand scale. Rather than lightning pace, a strategic contest across decades. Rather than the actions of volatile individuals, we see planned, professional activity:
The most game-changing challenge we face comes from the Chinese Communist Party. It’s covertly applying pressure across the globe. This might feel abstract. But it’s real and it’s pressing. We need to talk about it. We need to act.
I want to be really clear up front on a couple of points:
- First, the aim here is not to cut off from China – one fifth of humanity, with immense talent. China is central to global issues: economic growth, public health, climate change. Having, for example, almost 150,000 Chinese students in the UK’s universities is, in almost all cases, good for them and good for us. The UK wants to engage with China wherever it’s consistent with our national security and our values. There are situations where the risks are sharper – and you’d expect the head of MI5 to focus on those. But even then, our aim is to make conscious choices on issues that are rarely binary. We want a UK which is both connected and resilient.
- My second point is we’re talking today about the activities of the Chinese Communist Party and certain parts of the Chinese State [I’ll mostly use the shorthand ‘CCP’]. We’re not talking about Chinese people – in whom there is so much to admire. We wholeheartedly welcome the Chinese diaspora’s hugely positive contribution to UK life. Responding confidently to specific covert activities is just us doing our job. If my remarks today elicit accusations of Sinophobia, from an authoritarian CCP, I trust you’ll see the irony.
My main messages to you today are:
- By volume, most of what is at risk from Chinese Communist Party aggression is not, so to speak, my stuff. It’s yours. The world-leading expertise, technology, research and commercial advantage developed and held by people in this room, and others like you.
- There is plenty you can do to protect yourself. Proportionately. Without making your organisation, your start-up or your university a fortress; while still engaging with the world, including China.
- We’re stronger together. The CCP adopts a whole-of-state approach in which businesses and individuals are forced by law to co-operate with the Party. In our free societies, we can do better. By building trusted partnerships – across our national systems, and, as symbolised today, internationally.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.mi5.gov.uk/news/speech-by-mi5-and-fbi
Latest News from
MI5
Threat level to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland Related Terrorism lowered to SUBSTANTIAL22/03/2022 13:33:00
Today, MI5 has lowered the threat level to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland Related Terrorism (NIRT) from 'SEVERE' to 'SUBSTANTIAL'.
MI5 marks LGBT+ History Month 202204/02/2022 15:15:15
This February MI5 is proud to be marking LGBT+ History Month.
MI5 Named as 'Top 75 Employer' for Social Mobility - See more at: https://www.mi5.gov.uk/news/mi5-named-as-top-75-employer-for-social-mobility#sthash.uTxyrz37.dpuf26/11/2021 15:15:15
MI5 is pleased to have been announced as a ‘Top 75 Employer’ in this year’s Social Mobility Foundation Index, in recognition of the work undertaken to improve socio-economic diversity within the organisation.
MI5 remembers: Armistice Day 202111/11/2021 14:38:00
Today, MI5 will be joining people around the UK to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.
HRH The Princess Royal visits MI502/11/2021 12:15:00
On 27 October MI5 was honoured to receive a visit from HRH The Princess Royal to our London headquarters, Thames House.
Director General Ken McCallum gives annual threat update 202115/07/2021 15:15:15
MI5 Director General Ken McCallum gave his annual threat update yesterday, 14 July 2021, which was filmed at our headquarters in Thames House, London.
Counter Terrorism Operations Centre unveiled30/06/2021 14:38:00
On 28 June 2021, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum, alongside the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, accompanied the Home Secretary and the Mayor of London on a visit to the first completed section of the new Counter Terrorism Operations Centre (CTOC).
MI5 celebrates Pride Month 202101/06/2021 11:28:00
Every year, the month of June is celebrated as Pride Month, during which people around the globe come together to celebrate the progress that has been made in LGBTQ+ rights, and to recognise that there is still work to be done.