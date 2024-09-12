Joint targeted area inspections to focus on domestic abuse

Ofsted, CQC, HMICFRS and HMI Probation undertake a programme of thematic joint targeted area inspections (JTAI) and the inspectorates have today published guidance for their thematic focus on domestic abuse.

A new programme of inspections, starting in September, will scrutinise how local services link up in response to domestic abuse. The joint targeted area inspections will be carried out by Ofsted, Care Quality Commission (CQC), HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and HM Inspectorate of Probation (HMIP).

Since JTAIs last focused on this theme in 2016, the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 has made clear that children are victims of domestic abuse in their own right if they have seen, heard or experienced the effect of the abuse.

Read the guidance: Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children who are victims of domestic abuse

The upcoming JTAIs will evaluate local areas’ strategic arrangements for all children, with a specific focus on unborn babies and children aged 0 to 7 years old. They will look at how children’s welfare is promoted and protected through effective and timely responses to adult victims of domestic abuse – such as through maternity and adult mental health services. And they will consider how perpetrators are dealt with, including through the probation service.

Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s National Director for Social Care said:

Our JTAIs in 2016 told us that domestic abuse is a deeply damaging and widespread issue that needs a long-term, public health-style strategy to reduce its prevalence. We are pleased to see that, since that last review, positive steps have been taken to recognise and tackle the impact domestic abuse can have on children. The time is right to revisit this important area and look at what is happening now to prevent abuse and to promote and protect children’s welfare.

Martin Jones CBE, HMI Probation’s Chief Inspector said:

I am pleased to join with the other inspectorates to undertake this vital joint thematic on domestic abuse. Sadly, domestic abuse is a common risk factor amongst people under the supervision of the probation service and it is vital that practitioners are aware of how to identify and appropriately manage those risks as well as their impact on victims and children.

Lucy Harte, Deputy Director for Multiagency Operations at CQC, said:

This is an invaluable opportunity to focus on the experience of young children who need timely support, and the impact of interventions designed to protect and support them. By working with our joint inspectorates, we will also be able to consider the initial health response to children and families outside of a traditional health setting, looking at how ambulance services and their local area partnerships are working together.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Michelle Skeer said: