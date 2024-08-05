Think Tanks
JRF response to rioting and violence around the UK
Joseph Rowntree Foundation Chief Executive Paul Kissack responds to reports of rioting and violence in towns and cities around the UK
“The racist violence we have seen this weekend has been devastating, and we stand in solidarity with migrant and minoritised communities who have faced intimidation directly or who now feel less safe going about their lives.
“Over recent days we have seen clear evidence of racism, fascism and Islamophobia on our streets and online. There can be no excuse for anyone perpetrating, inciting or seeking to justify these actions.
“The places and communities affected – the vast majority of whose residents will be horrified by the actions taken by a few – will need support to repair the harm caused by this weekend’s violence.”
