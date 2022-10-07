Just launched: the APM Community app

A new app for members of Association for Project Management (APM) means they can connect with project professionals from around the world more easily than ever.

The new APM Community app provides direct access for all users of APM Community – APM’s online forum and connectivity community – around the globe.

The app provides a way for members to stay engaged, improving accessibility and has a smoother experience to obtain information. The app offers direct access to APM Community services and features, including:

participating in live feeds and forum conversations, wherever they are

finding the latest webinars and events to attend

engaging with professionals from Specific Interest Groups and regional branches

joining APM’s Mentoring Programme and finding a mentor or becoming a mentee

accessing exclusive APM member content

discovering, following and connecting with other APM members.

Members can also receive notifications from contacts, their conversations and project news updates.

The launch of the app will give easy access to further support the growing popularity of APM Community, which recently reached the milestone of 5,000 activated members.

Debbie Bird, APM’s Online Community Manager, said: “I’m very pleased to announce the launch of our APM Community app. It’s important that we deliver innovative ways to support project professionals’ development and provide improved ways for our members to not only connect, but to receive news content and information, easily and quickly. The app has many benefits to help us further the progression of our project profession and to streamline the way knowledge is learned and shared.”

You can download the APM Community app for free, on the Apple Store and Google Play.

For further information about APM Community or the app, please contact community@apm.org.uk.