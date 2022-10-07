Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Just launched: the APM Community app
A new app for members of Association for Project Management (APM) means they can connect with project professionals from around the world more easily than ever.
The new APM Community app provides direct access for all users of APM Community – APM’s online forum and connectivity community – around the globe.
The app provides a way for members to stay engaged, improving accessibility and has a smoother experience to obtain information. The app offers direct access to APM Community services and features, including:
- participating in live feeds and forum conversations, wherever they are
- finding the latest webinars and events to attend
- engaging with professionals from Specific Interest Groups and regional branches
- joining APM’s Mentoring Programme and finding a mentor or becoming a mentee
- accessing exclusive APM member content
- discovering, following and connecting with other APM members.
Members can also receive notifications from contacts, their conversations and project news updates.
The launch of the app will give easy access to further support the growing popularity of APM Community, which recently reached the milestone of 5,000 activated members.
Debbie Bird, APM’s Online Community Manager, said: “I’m very pleased to announce the launch of our APM Community app. It’s important that we deliver innovative ways to support project professionals’ development and provide improved ways for our members to not only connect, but to receive news content and information, easily and quickly. The app has many benefits to help us further the progression of our project profession and to streamline the way knowledge is learned and shared.”
You can download the APM Community app for free, on the Apple Store and Google Play.
For further information about APM Community or the app, please contact community@apm.org.uk.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/just-launched-the-apm-community-app/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Members urged to vote for trustees they want to see join the APM board03/10/2022 13:20:00
Full and Fellow members of Association for Project Management (APM) are being encouraged to cast their votes in this year’s trustee elections, to choose the people they want to see on the organisation’s Board of Trustees.
First university course to gain Route 2 Recognised Assessment from APM welcomes new students30/09/2022 15:10:00
A new group of learners has started work on a one-of-a-kind master’s degree that will put graduates on the road to Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status.
YoungMinds: A charity PMO perspective of the pandemic webinar29/09/2022 10:20:00
The covid-19 pandemic provided a significant challenge to the charity sector, but also in facing that challenge, opportunities to grow and strengthen practice.
APM: In conversation with Justine Greening28/09/2022 16:20:00
The civil service must see project management and delivery in the same light as policy development if social mobility is to be achieved, according to former Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities The Rt Hon Justine Greening.
APM celebrates the return of WiPM Conference28/09/2022 12:43:00
APM’s Women in Project Management (WiPM) Conference, sponsored by BAE Systems, made a welcome return as hundreds of attendees flocked to hear fresh insights on the key challenges of modern work.
APM partners with universities to host events for future project professionals26/09/2022 16:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is partnering with universities to host free events exclusively for its Student members.
APM responds to the Government’s ‘mini budget’26/09/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management, the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, recently (23 September 2022) responded to the Government‘s ‘mini budget’.
APM holds series of events for emerging project professionals23/09/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is doing even more to support new talent entering the profession, by running a series of events for its Emerging Professionals Network; a community of APM Student and Associate members at the start of their project careers.