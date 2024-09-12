Environment Agency
Kaug Refinery Services application for environmental permit
The Environment Agency has launched a consultation for an environmental permit application in Redditch, Worcestershire for a small-scale refinery facility.
- Public consultation for environmental permit from waste metal company
- Application process sees review of design of proposed site and operation
- Consultation open from 9 September to 1 November 2024
The proposals are from Kaug Refinery Services at Unit 10, Merse Road, Moons Moat North Industrial Estate, B98 9HL.
Planning permission for this site was approved by Worcestershire County Council on 29 November 2023.
The types of waste materials processed are typically ceramics, electronics, electroplating solutions and jewellery.
The company has run a similar site in Birmingham, under an environmental permit for over 20 years and has a good record of compliance.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency yesterday said:
An environmental permit sets the requirement which an operator must meet when operating this site.
We assess all permit applications to make sure they meet the requirements of the Environmental Permitting Regulations (EPR).
When we consider a permit application we review the design of the proposed site, how it will be operated, the emissions it will generate and whether it will meet the required standards.
We consult professional partners, such as local councils, Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Fire and Rescue Service (FRS).
We also take into consideration the competence of the operator to run the facility.
See our consultation on Citizen Space. The public consultation is open from 9 September 2024 until 1 November 2024.
