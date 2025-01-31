Key Takeaways from Davos 2025

The jet fumes have now settled on the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual gathering in Davos, which allows us to reflect on what business, political, and civil society leaders had to say about the pressing global issues of 2025.

This year’s theme—Collaboration in the Intelligent Age—focused on the intersection of technology, sustainability, and geopolitics. But as we’ve already witnessed this year, political realities favour competition over collaboration in the international sphere, creating hurdles for the global effort to fight climate change.

The Need to Get Climate Back on Track

The headline from Davos for any climate-interested stakeholder is clear: efforts to slow and reverse climate change are failing, and the results could be dire. 2024 was the hottest year on record, and current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) have placed the world on track for a temperature increase of 2.6-3.1°C by 2100. Major economies will need new and ambitious commitments and action plans this year when the next round of NDCs come due. To complement state action, corporates must up their emission reductions game: a paper by the WEF’s Potsdam Institute of Climate Impact Research found “only 10% of corporates demonstrate tangible action to address the climate and nature emergency and only 1% are performing at the highest assessed level”. That number must rise, which is why the Climate, Environment and Sustainability Programme at techUK is running events to help members action sustainable practices as part of its 2025 offer.

Trump Brings Climate Contention and Tech Competition

"I think Donald Trump is right here…” Those are words spoken by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that underline a main tension at this year’s summit. A charm offensive is currently underway by global leaders to blunt possible negative effects of Trump 2.0—mainly a promised trade war and whatever may come from Trump’s disinterest, bordering on hostility, toward America’s security guarantees. But personal flattery can only bridge the gap so far when a Trump-led U.S. seems committed to shifting course on international efforts deemed critical by the UK and Europe, and a Davos that championed collaboration was belied by the real threat of a not-far-off rift in trans-Atlantic partnerships and the projection of American power via economic coercion. The obvious loser here is climate collaboration. On Day 1 of his term, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. While that move is mostly a policy signalling device, the more immediate bite for firms was the suspension of renewable energy projects on U.S. federal lands and waters.

Day 2 of the summit was also accompanied by the announcement of Stargate, an initiative to invest $500 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) in the U.S. World leaders surely have a better grasp of Trump’s zero-sum worldview this time around, and the announcement should act as a clear call for the UK and Europe—which have both recently underlined the importance of AI advancements—that a global competition is underway. Of course, techUK’s climate team will be monitoring the energy needs of this AI buildout, and working with members to showcase AI growth in a sustainable fashion.

While an effort in collaboration, Davos 2025 was ultimately a reminder of the race that is underway: the race to reverse warming global temperatures moving close to dangerous tipping points; the race on AI advancements and technology of the 21st century; the race to deploy the infrastructure needed on both fronts at the pace and scale required. Leaders should remember that a globally competitive environment should not compromise the fight for a sustainable future.

Other Items of Note at Davos 2025:

The Global Data Partnership Against Forced Labour was launched, which will leverage data collection to drive action against forced labour.

Organisers released a report on actionable steps the private sector can take to lead the way in delivering Europe’s Green Deal.

series of nature-positive opportunities was rolled out to identify opportunities for corporates to align profits with improved ecological health.