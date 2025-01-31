King Charles III England Coast Path takes next steps

8.8 miles (14.1km) stretch between Birkenhead and Welsh border gives public access to iconic coastline in the North West and North Wales.

A new section of the King Charles III England Coast Path has been opened, giving the public a legal right to the iconic coastline of the North West and North Wales.

The 8.8 miles (14.1km) stretch completes the Birkenhead to Welsh border section connecting existing KCIIIIEP sections northwards to the ferry across the Mersey and southwards beyond to the Welsh border, from where a link path allows you to continue south along the Wales Coast Path.

The iconic scenery changes as the path is followed from Birkenhead towards Wales; passing through urban and suburban promenades to beaches, low clifftop grassy paths, isolated patches of scrub and woodland and boulder clay cliffs, with spectacular views across North Wales and the mountains of Snowdonia, on a clear day

Initially, walkers on the eastern side of the peninsula will be able to take in the spectacle of Liverpool’s historic docks, just across the Mersey.

After turning the corner at New Brighton, there will be views out over the Irish Sea before the vista changes to the Dee Estuary near to Burton Point.

Walkers can experience Wirral Way

The trail passes by the edge of Leasowe Common and North Wirral Coastal Park, where the old Leasowe lighthouse is still a prominent landmark.

It meanders through low sand dunes, at the edge of Red Rocks Nature Reserve before rejoining the promenade at South Parade. Walkers can also experience Wirral Way, which is a major existing walking and cycling route along Wirral’s southwestern coast.

South of Station Road, the route rejoins the coast, continuing through Wirral County Park, with its visitor centre and café.

Shortly after leaving Wirral Country Park, the route takes walkers on a pleasant path through Tinker’s Dell, where traditional access to the foreshore has now been repaired and reinstated by Wirral Council, alongside the development of the KCIIIECP

The final stretch of the KCIIIECP connects walkers to the Welsh Border, near to Burton Point, adjacent to the military firing range.

However, it’s possible to continue the journey via a link path, which connects to the Wales Coast Path at Hawarden. Marking both sides of the border are some unique artworks by Mike Johnson.

Benefits of spending time in nature

Gerry Rusbridge, Senior advisor for Natural England in the North West, recently said:

We know that spending time in nature benefits both our physical and mental health. The new path opens up beautiful new countryside to the public, aiming to make it easier for as many people as possible to experience some of the most stunning and dynamic parts of the North West and Welsh coastlines. The trail will also support the local economy - bringing walkers and visitors to the towns and villages for daytrips, refreshments and places to stay.

Natural England worked on this section of the King Charles III England Coast Path with key partners including Natural Resources Wales, Flintshire County Council and Wirral Council.

Cllr Liz Grey, Chair of the Environment, Climate Emergency and Transport Committee for Wirral Council, recently said:

We are already incredibly proud of our coastline in Wirral. As a peninsula it is naturally one of our defining features and along our coast we can boast we have some of the most diverse and distinctive landmarks across the whole North West. We are honoured that a significant stretch of our three sides of coastline is now officially incorporated into the nationwide walking trail, the King Charles III England Coastal Path and we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to the borough to enjoy our scenery, our seaside, our internationally-significant wildlife and nature - and our hospitality.

Cllr Chris Dolphin, Flintshire County Council Cabinet member for Planning, Economy and Environment recently said:

Flintshire County Council welcomes the King Charles III English Coast Path to our border, this will be a fantastic opportunity for communities and visitors alike to explore this wonderful link between our two countries.

Jont Bulbeck, Outdoor Access and Recreation Team leader for Natural Resources Wales, recently said:

Being able to link up with the King Charles III England Coast Path presents lots more opportunities for people to extend and enjoy their walking experience from both sides of the border. From the link route, the Wales Coast Path welcomes people to enjoy the North Wales coastline offering something for everyone, a taste of Welsh heritage and culture, accessible sections suitable for wheelchair users and families with prams with fantastic views of the Dee Estuary and Menai Strait.

Start your adventure and discover your perfect trail with National Trails. So that everyone can make the most of the King Charles III England Coast Path, please follow the Countryside Code. This includes not bringing BBQs or dropping litter, and not lighting fires or camping stoves.