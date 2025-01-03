King's Fund - Limited NHS capacity to tackle increased seasonal pressures

Sarah Arnold, Senior Policy Lead at The King’s Fund, commented on the latest weekly NHS performance data

‘The NHS in England, already under-bedded and under-staffed in comparison to similar health care systems in other countries, is consistently running near to full capacity. This means there is very limited capacity to tackle increased seasonal pressures – for instance, a norovirus outbreak combined with a surge in flu cases – as demand for care increases at the same time as staff fall ill.

‘Although seasonal illnesses put pressure on the NHS every winter, it is worrying that this time the flu season seems to have started earlier than we have seen in recent years, and beds occupied due to flu in December 2024 are already significantly higher than at any point in the winter season last year. Beds closed due to norovirus symptoms have also been consistently higher than at this time in recent years.’

‘Today’s figures also show that staff absences are higher than this time last year, and ambulances are facing significant delays in handing over patients to busy A&Es.’

