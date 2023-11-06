King’s Speech to deliver a brighter future for the country

New laws to set the country on the right path for the long-term will be revealed in next week’s King’s Speech.

The Speech will focus on putting in the right laws, where we need them, to safeguard the future prosperity of the United Kingdom, seize economic opportunities and deliver a brighter future.

Ahead of the Autumn Statement later this month, the measures in the King’s Speech will build on the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy, safeguard our energy independence, ensure the UK is fully securing the benefits of Brexit and build the most competitive and supportive environment for businesses to capitalise on new technologies.

Together they will help ensure our country is more prosperous, more innovative, more secure, and ready to seize the bright future that the British people deserve.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently said:

This will be the first King’s Speech in seventy years and the legislation we will bring forward is part of our plan to build a better future for the next seventy. Just as I have done with energy security, net zero, illegal migration and HS2, the King’s Speech will take the long-term decisions to address the challenges this country faces, not the easy way out with short-term gimmicks. As we take the necessary steps to halve inflation and reduce debt, we will legislate to grow the economy, by supporting innovative businesses and protecting consumers. To make the real change this country needs, we will bring forward bills that strengthen our society, help people feel safer in their own communities and give a sense of pride in the place they call home.

As part of this Government’s commitment to create a better and brighter future for people, the King’s Speech will also include a package of measures focused on strengthening our society and helping people to feel safe in their communities.

The speech will build on progress to date delivering record numbers of police officers and ensuring perpetrators of anti-social behaviour face swift and more visible justice.

This is on top of the existing support to the NHS - meaning those who fall sick will get the care they need. With record funding and backing its long-term workforce plan, we will train more doctors, more nurses, more dentists and more GPs than ever before.

In addition to setting out the legislative programme, the King’s Speech will reconfirm our commitment to promoting and protecting our national interests. Last week’s AI Safety Summit showed how the UK is leading the world to ensure the development of safe AI, and the AUKUS submarine alliance with our partners - Australia and the United States – continues to strengthen global security and will create jobs for people in the UK.

The State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday follows the delivery of 39 Government bills in the last Parliamentary session, including new laws to stop the boats, grow the economy, support families and deliver on the priorities that matter most to the country.

Seven bills will be carried over to complete their passage in the next session. This includes the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill and the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill which will modernise regulation so firms can grow and boost competition in the UK.

Legislation will also deliver a fairer and higher quality private rented sector for both tenants and landlords with the Renters (Reform) Bill helping ensure people live in decent, safe and secure homes.

The Holocaust Memorial Bill and the Economic Activities of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill will make sure the Holocaust and its victims are never forgotten and prevent public bodies from implementing their own politically motivated boycotts of foreign countries.