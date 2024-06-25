techUK
KPMG report: 'three ways to make AI work'
Learn more from KPMG on agent augmentation, enterprise augmentation and cognitive agents
Since the launch of ChatGPT, discussion around potential of generative AI (GenAI) has exponentially increased. It's hard to avoid the boardroom buzz of AI, but knowing how to move past exploration phases can be challenging. Leadership within all types of organisations are asking where to start and what’s needed when it comes to realising the potential value of GenAI? KPMG’s new whitepaper sets out three models to consider when embarking on AI adoption.
From ‘Agent Augmentation’, ‘Enterprise Augmentation’ and through to ‘Cognitive Engines’, each approach requires different skills and introduces materially different risks to the organisation. ‘Agent augmentation’ offers the promise of rapid, almost non-technical, broad based AI change. The promise is that by deploying a little bit of AI technology to a lot of places, users or employees in an organisation can bring the innovation promised by GenAI to the tens or hundreds of thousands of tasks performed across a department or entire organisation. In comparison ‘Enterprise Augmentation’ can introduce a profound transformation of a relatively narrow functional slice of the organisation. But it is ‘Cognitive Engines’ which have the potential to deliver on the promise of the almost Sci Fi future of GenAI.
Building an AI strategy around these three types of AI change will allow your organisation to be more targeted in your approach. Your organisation could be at the cutting edge of agent productivity without necessarily taking on significant technical complexity. This could drive significant value in the shorter-term without having to decide whether to get in on or sit out the investment needed to create ‘Cognitive Engines’. It’s about finding the right strategy, process and transformation plan to move forward at pace towards the promise of value driven by AI change.
Read the full report to find out more.
