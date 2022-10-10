Welsh Government
Lamb from Wales on its way to USA
Lamb from Wales will be shipped to the USA for the first time in more than 25 years.
The consignment has been processed at Dunbia, Carmarthenshire.
Welsh Government, alongside Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales, have worked hard to see Welsh Lamb once again gain access to the USA.
The ban on British lamb to the USA has been in place following an outbreak of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths recently said:
Wales produces some of the very best lamb in the world, and it is great news people in the US will now be able enjoy it.
This is a real boost for the industry. Securing access to the US market has been a long running effort, with Welsh Government and Hybu Cig Cymru having raised this issue with American authorities over a decade ago. I want to thank everybody who has worked hard to get to this point.
