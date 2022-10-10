Lamb from Wales on its way to USA

Lamb from Wales will be shipped to the USA for the first time in more than 25 years.

The consignment has been processed at Dunbia, Carmarthenshire.

Welsh Government, alongside Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales, have worked hard to see Welsh Lamb once again gain access to the USA.

The ban on British lamb to the USA has been in place following an outbreak of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).

