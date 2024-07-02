Landlords and tenants need certainty on rental reform

Ahead of polling day on 4 July, the NRLA has, with other landlord groups issued a joint public statement calling on the next Government to pass the Renters (Reform) Bill as a matter of ‘urgency’.

The statement, which is endorsed by Leaders Romans Group, Grainger, and the BPF, underlines how crucial it is for the newly-elected administration to make reform of the rental market a key priority following the general election.

The publication of this statement follows widespread campaigning by the NRLA in the run-up to the general election, where we have sought to highlight issues which we feel the UK’s major political parties must take into account.

In a joint statement, the National Residential Landlords Association, Grainger PLC, the British Property Federation and Leaders Romans Group, have yesterday said:

“Renters, landlords and letting agents have faced five years of uncertainty over plans to end Section 21 ‘no fault’ repossessions. With all the main parties’ manifestos committed to delivering rental reform, it’s time to bring the issue to a conclusion. Only this approach will enable the sector to look forward and unlock the investment in new housing that renters desperately need and deserve. “The Renters (Reform) Bill to end Section 21 was well on its way through Parliament before the election with broad support, and Labour has said it could have ‘happily’ agreed it in the ‘wash up’ period. “The best way for the next government to achieve their objectives would be to resurrect this Bill as a matter of urgency.”

Notes: