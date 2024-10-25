National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Landlords are working people confirms official data
In the wake of comments from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer MP implying that landlords do not fit the Government’s definition of ‘working people’, the NRLA has published a statement questioning this suggestion.
In its response the NRLA points to findings from the last English Housing Survey which illustrate the extent to which private landlords are in full or part-time work.
The figures are a reminder that the profile of the average landlord is very far from the historic stereotype of the ‘wealthy property tycoon’.
Responding to the Prime Minister's comments, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“It is simply not true that landlords are not working people.
“Official data shows that 30 per cent of landlords are employed full time, with a further 10 per cent working part-time. 28 per cent are self-employed in some way, while 35 per cent are retired and are likely to rely on their rental income for their pension.
“Rather than stoking misconceptions, the Government needs to focus instead on the key challenge in the rental market, namely a lack of homes to rent to meet ever growing demand.”
Notes
- The Government’s most recent English Private Landlords Survey notes: “In 2021, 30% of landlords were employed full-time and 10% part-time. Over a third of landlords (35%) were retired. Less than a fifth (15%) of landlords were self-employed (not as a landlord), with a further 13% self-employed as a landlord. Landlords with five or more properties were much more likely to be self-employed (as a landlord) (39%) compared to landlords with one property only (5%) or landlords with two to four properties (13%). Landlords with five or more properties are also less likely to be full-time employed (17% vs 37% and 26%)". You can find further details on this data by clicking here.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news-landlords-are-working-people-confirms-official-data
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
NRLA welcomes Welsh Government's white paper proposals25/10/2024 11:20:00
The NRLA welcomes the Welsh Government’s publication of its “Fair Rents & Adequate Housing” white paper, which proposes measures that it believes can help improve the supply and condition of rental properties over the coming years.
Landlords have "critical" role to play in housing market says news report22/10/2024 09:15:00
Landlords yesterday welcomed a new report calling for action to tackle the rental housing supply crisis.
NRLA launches partnership with Domna16/10/2024 10:15:00
The NRLA is excited to announce a new partnership with Domna, an energy efficiency “one stop shop,” to help landlords improve their Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings, comply with upcoming regulations, and add value while doing so.
Government must introduce HHSRS review's recommendations urgently says NRLA14/10/2024 11:15:00
The Government must implement the conclusions of the HHSRS review if it is to deliver on its pledge to raise standards in the PRS and social rented sector, according to the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).
Rental housing energy efficiency plans need proper funding to support delivery25/09/2024 16:15:00
On the day that Ed Miliband MP, Energy Security & Net Zero Secretary, spoke on the topic of energy efficiency across the private rented sector, the NRLA provides its response to the Government’s policy proposals for the market.
Rightmove points to worsening crisis in private rented sector05/09/2024 16:25:00
Following the release of recent Rightmove statistics which suggest that the proportion of former rental properties moving into the sales market is at its highest point on record, the NRLA has issued a statement addressing the findings, as well as discussing what this means for the future of the Buy-to-Let sector.
Investors in People award NRLA gold accreditation04/09/2024 10:15:00
Investors in People (IIP) have confirmed that the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), the UK’s leading organisation for landlords in the private rented sector, has achieved the ‘Gold’ benchmark following a wide-ranging accreditation process.
Report shows private rented sector makes £4 billion contribution to North West's economy23/08/2024 10:20:00
A report authored by PwC, and commissioned by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) and Paragon Bank, reveals that the private rented sector (PRS) in the North West region of England makes a gross value added (GVA) contribution of £4bn to the UK economy.