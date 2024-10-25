Landlords are working people confirms official data

In the wake of comments from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer MP implying that landlords do not fit the Government’s definition of ‘working people’, the NRLA has published a statement questioning this suggestion.

In its response the NRLA points to findings from the last English Housing Survey which illustrate the extent to which private landlords are in full or part-time work.

The figures are a reminder that the profile of the average landlord is very far from the historic stereotype of the ‘wealthy property tycoon’.

Responding to the Prime Minister's comments, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“It is simply not true that landlords are not working people.

“Official data shows that 30 per cent of landlords are employed full time, with a further 10 per cent working part-time. 28 per cent are self-employed in some way, while 35 per cent are retired and are likely to rely on their rental income for their pension.

“Rather than stoking misconceptions, the Government needs to focus instead on the key challenge in the rental market, namely a lack of homes to rent to meet ever growing demand.”

