Landscape review supports NERC’s low-carbon science vision

NERC has commissioned UK environmental science centres to review the uncrewed aerial systems landscape in support of low-carbon environmental science research.

Uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) enable research that is currently beyond the reach of traditional aircraft and other methods. These play a crucial role in supporting cutting-edge science, while contributing to reduced carbon emissions.

To support UK Research and Innovation’s strategy to achieve net zero by 2040, the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) commissioned the UK’s environmental science centres to review the UAS landscape.

Recommendations on how best to invest in and support environmental science research using these technologies are published in the report: net zero aerial capability (NZArC) scoping report: a review of the role of UAS in the decarbonisation strategy of NERC aerial activities (PDF, 7MB).

Review methodology

The report is co-authored by experts from eight NERC centres and collaborating institutes:

British Antarctic Survey (BAS)

British Geological Survey (BGS)

National Oceanographic Centre (NOC)

National Centre for Earth Observations (NCEO)

National Centre for Atmospheric Science (NCAS)

UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH)

Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS)

Plymouth Marine Laboratory (PML)

Recommendations have been developed collaboratively through several NERC-funded workshops and an analysis of case studies provided by the research community, demonstrating the existing and desired use for UAS in environmental science.

The purpose of requesting community-led case studies was to identify clear barriers and therefore viable opportunities for growing the use of UAS.

Outputs and recommendations

The report:

assesses the current use of UAS in environmental research

identifies existing gaps

outlines a strategic vision for the future

Key recommendations include:

overcoming regulatory hurdles

building capacity

fostering technology development

ensuring data integrity

enhancing data accessibility

NERC acknowledges the comprehensive set of recommendations outlined in the report, recognising the input and efforts of the authors and wider research community who contributed to this work.

NERC looks forward to continuing to work with the report’s Steering Committee to ensure a coordinated approach to delivering impact from the report.

The published report is hosted on the BAS website and includes wider recommendations to the research community, as well as NERC, its research centres and collaborating institutes.

A collaborative effort

Dr Beatrix Schlarb-Ridley, Director of Innovation and Impact at BAS and Chair of the report’s Steering Committee said:

This report was made possible through the active involvement of NERC Centres and collaborating institutes. The Steering Committee thanks NERC for commissioning the report, and the many research community members who participated in the in-person and online workshops which shaped the report, particularly those who contributed directly by providing report sections, case studies, and feedback. This process has helped build a strong community of practice and continued collaboration will be at the heart of addressing the report’s recommendations. We look forward to the contribution this will make to conducting excellent, impactful environmental science, with a reduced carbon footprint.

A comprehensive roadmap

Dr Iain Williams, NERC Director of Strategic Partnerships, said:

I’m hugely grateful to all those who were involved in contributing to this report. It offers a valuable and comprehensive roadmap for advancing the use and capabilities of UAS to support new insights across the environmental sciences and doing so in a way to reduce the carbon emissions in field research. The report contains some important recommendations and fascinating case studies on the use of UAS in a wide range of environmental science applications. I’m looking forward to seeing the outputs from the two projects linked to this programme and how they may develop new approaches to environmental mapping.