Largest intake of young workers at Sellafield's Warrington office

Sellafield Ltd's Warrington office welcomes its largest apprentice and graduate cohort.

The Sellafield Ltd Warrington office, at Hinton House, is bustling with new starters, when it welcomed 22 new degree apprentices and 48 graduates through its doors.

The graduates have embarked on a two-year scheme where they will immerse themselves in a variety of business and technical disciplines.

Throughout their journey, they will gain hands-on experience while starting their charterships alongside taking part in voluntary work.

To support their progress, each graduate is assigned a mentor, a line manager and a senior coordinator. Additionally, they have access to a personal network that provides peer support and organises social activities.

Process Design graduate Ajaydeep Samra recently said:

What really drew me to the Sellafield Ltd graduate programme was the accredited chartership scheme. I also completed a placement here a couple of years ago and I loved it. The experience convinced me that Sellafield is a great place to kick-start my career.

Safety Case graduate Rosie Leishman added:

The onboarding process is thorough and accessible to people with no prior nuclear experience. My line manager and mentor have been fantastic, and I am looking forward to an exciting role with Sellafield.

Meanwhile, our cohort of apprentices are enrolled in full-time studies at Wigan and Leigh College, in Wigan.

They are specialising in a range of design engineering roles as they work towards a Bachelor of Engineering Degree.

The apprenticeship programme spans 3 years, offering the opportunity for progression and continuation of further study for an additional 2 years.

Mechanical design engineer, Elisa Di Giovanni recently said:

I’m enjoying my apprenticeship so far. I find the support that we’re getting really helpful, and we have mentors who always give us advice. It’s a nice environment to start your career. I carried out work experience at Sellafield just over a year ago and I really enjoyed it. It really helped me to understand the different types of engineering and it sparked my interest in mechanical engineering.

Mark Duffy, a senior engineering and development educational manager at Sellafield Ltd, added:

Achieving our goal of ensuring a safer and cleaner environment for future generations hinges on having a dedicated and skilful workforce. We’ve once again reaffirmed our commitment to preparing future experts through our apprenticeship and graduate programmes, and at Risley we now have 71 engineering apprentices, 67 graduates and 6 business admin apprentices in-flight. By investing in skill development and creating meaningful job opportunities, we actively participate in education and training at all levels.

Michelle Lambon-Wilks, head of education, training and development, at Sellafield Ltd, recently said:

We’re delighted to welcome our new cohort of talented individuals who will contribute to our ongoing nationally important mission. By enhancing our educational programmes and leveraging expert mentorship, we continue to build a future-ready workforce skilled in tackling tomorrow’s challenges.

Sellafield Ltd is part of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group.

Across the group there are more than 900 different role types with 17,000 colleagues working in dozens of locations around the United Kingdom and beyond.

That means there are numerous opportunities to progress in a career, learn new skills and gain different experiences.

You can find our more here Graduates - The NDA group and apply now to work on one of the world’s most important environmental programmes – leaving a positive, long-lasting legacy for generations to come.

Meanwhile, applications for the 2025 Sellafield Ltd apprenticeship cohort will open on 30 November 2024.