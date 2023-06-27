Last chance to get protected from covid

England’s top NHS doctor Professor Sir Stephen Powis has called on people eligible for a covid jab to book an appointment before the end of the month.

The NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Programme’s spring campaign will end on Friday 30 June and it will be the last day anyone due a spring booster or yet to have a first or second dose will be able to get one.

The fastest and largest vaccine drive in NHS history has vaccinated more than 4.2 million people with a spring booster – around two thirds of all those eligible – since the campaign began two months ago.

A total of 149 million covid vaccines have now been delivered across England, including more than 50 million first doses.

Anyone due a jab should book an appointment online as soon as possible – there are more than 250,000 appointment slots available next week.

Around 6.6 million are eligible in line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which includes people aged 75 and over, people aged five and over with weakened immune systems and older adult care home residents.

With the vaccination offer set to end until any future campaign is announced by the JCVI and government, the NHS’ top doctor has urged those yet to come forward to do so this week and ensure they have the maximum protection from covid over the coming weeks and months.

NHS Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis recently said:

“With the NHS’ life-saving vaccination campaign winding down for spring, now is the last chance for those eligible to come forward for a booster, or get a first or second dose, as we move to a targeted, seasonal campaign. “If you are due a jab, please book an appointment within the next week – it will give you protection for the coming months and peace of mind through until winter.”

Spring vaccinations are being offered to those at greatest risk, in line with JCVI advice.

Those invited should make sure their appointment takes place at least three months since their last dose.

Bookings for spring vaccinations and for first and second doses can be made online, by downloading the NHS App or by calling 119 for free. The last bookings can be made until Thursday 29 June, although some sites are offering walk-in options on Friday 30 June.

Anyone who believes they should be eligible for a vaccine but does not get invited can check online. Alternatively, they can self-declare via the National Booking Service and then speak to a clinician on site.

The offer of two covid-19 vaccinations for everyone who was aged five on or before 31 August 2022 will also end after 30 June, following advice from the JCVI.

After 30 June, the NHS offer will become more targeted to those at increased risk and most will have to wait until a future seasonal campaign. For those who develop a new health condition or start treatment that severely weakens their immune system, an exception may be made if a clinician advises them to get vaccinated sooner.

There are more than 2,500 sites across England, with the majority of appointments being delivered in communities by pharmacies and GP.