Last Northumberland stretch of the England Coast Path opens

The last stretch of King Charles III England Coast Path in Northumberland officially opened in August, adding 38 miles (61km) to the path.

The new stretch connects Bamburgh with the Scottish border, completing a continuous path between Bridlington in the East Riding of Yorkshire and the Scottish border, some 245 miles.

It is the latest part of the 2,700 mile (4345km) national trail to be opened and creates the longest section open to the public so far.

The route along Northumberland’s coast is known for its stunning beaches, often backed by rolling dunes, internationally important inter-tidal mudflats and geological diversity.

The easy-to-follow walking trail connects with the existing open trail at Bamburgh and will delight walkers by passing through Budle Bay, Holy Island and Berwick-upon-Tweed. The King Charles III England Coast Path reaches Scotland at Marshall Meadows north of Berwick-upon-Tweed, England’s northernmost town.

Better signage and easier access

As a national trail, the creation of the King Charles III England Coast Path on this stretch has improved the popular Northumberland coast path route with better signage and easier access, helping more visitors to enjoy the beauty, wildlife and heritage of the Northumberland coast.

The King Charles III England Coast Path will be the country’s longest National Trail connecting communities across the country. It will encourage more people to visit the coast and learn about the importance of our coastal environments. The trail is opening in sections around the coast and will be fully walkable by the end of 2024.

Natural England Area Manager for North East, Christine Venus said:

Today’s new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path will give people all over the country easy access to our spectacular local coastlines. Visitors can explore the stunning Northumberland coastline famed for its quiet sandy beaches and take in historic gems including Bamburgh Castle and Holy Island Priory. This national asset will also benefit the local economy - bringing walkers and visitors past the many businesses on this route, to shop, for refreshments and to stay.

Working with partners

Natural England has worked in partnership with local authorities around the English coast to open sections of the coast path and more stretches will open soon. In Northumberland, the Northumberland County Council, Northumberland Coast AONB and Historic England were some of the key stakeholders.

Councillor Jeff Watson, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Tourism at Northumberland County Council, said:

This path is a great news for residents who walk our superb coastline and will also open up opportunities for new visitors who want to explore the wonderful assets we have in our county. Tourism is key to Northumberland’s economy and this stunning route should bring in additional visitors all year round who want to experience everything we have to offer.

Start your adventure and discover your perfect trail with National Trails. From urban parks to our many waterways and coastlines, the great outdoors offers something for everyone.