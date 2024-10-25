Latest data shows twice as much flu among school children

The latest weekly flu surveillance data published by UKHSA today shows flu case numbers are twice as high among school children, aged 5 to 14 years.

As of 22 October (week 42), influenza positivity - the rate of laboratory confirmed flu cases - among school children aged 5 to 14 years is higher than any other age group, at a weekly average positivity rate of 5.7% compared with a whole population weekly average of 2.5%.

All school-aged children, up to and including year 11, are eligible for a free nasal spray flu vaccine. The spray, delivered through local NHS School Immunisation Teams, is quick and painless. The vaccine usually produces a better immune response in children and evidence from last year’s flu season shows strong effectiveness for children in England with a 54% reduction in hospitalisation for those between 2 and 17 years of age.

Delivery of the flu vaccine in schools started in early September and the local Immunisation Teams will move from school to school across their region throughout October and November, with school vaccination sessions completed by mid-December. It’s important that parents do sign and return the consent forms on time. In some areas this will now be sent digitally to make consent easier.

Last year saw a sudden increase in the number of people having to be hospitalised, due to a flu peak in the week leading up to Christmas and then again at the end of January. So even getting a vaccination in November will protect children for the usual peak flu season in December and January, and also importantly help stop them spreading the virus to others who are more vulnerable, such as grandparents or baby brothers and sisters.

If your child has missed out on getting their flu vaccine at school, there will be further opportunities to get vaccinated, potentially at NHS community clinics. The school immunisation team will be able to provide further details. For children in a clinical risk group who have missed out, it is possible to make an appointment for the vaccine at your GP surgery.

Younger children, aged 2 years (before the flu vaccination seasons starts on 1 September) and all 3 year olds, are also able to receive a flu vaccine from their GP surgery.

To help reduce the impact of winter viruses on those most at risk, as well as ease NHS winter pressures, UKHSA – with Department for Health and Social Care and NHS England – has launched a scaled-up Get Winter Strong campaign. The campaign is currently running on broadcast TV, on demand and community TV, as well as radio channels, outdoor poster sites across England and on social media channels.

The campaign will urge those eligible to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccination when invited, ahead of winter, targeting those at greatest risk.

Flu can be very serious for some younger children and puts many thousands in hospital every year. Maryam Sheiakh, a mother from Manchester, recounts the fear and anxiety she went through 2 years ago, when her then 4 year-old daughter, Saffy, spent more than a week at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital after being admitted with flu, suffering with a severe cough and high temperature. She was transferred to a High Dependency Unit as she was struggling to breathe and needed oxygen. Maryam said:

I was seriously concerned we might lose Saffy. I honestly thought she might die from this. I was so distraught watching her struggling to breathe day after day, worried about her breathing difficulties and getting oxygen to the brain – would she be the same little girl before she got ill?

Thanks to the NHS staff, Saffy made a full recovery and, now aged 6, is thriving. Maryam, a nursery teacher, is now urging all parents to vaccinate their children to ensure they have the best protection against flu:

Just go and get it, don’t take the risk. No parent wants to watch their child suffer like we did with Saffy.

Dr Suzanna McDonald, Flu Vaccination Programme Lead at the UKHSA, said:

This week’s data shows that while flu remains at low levels, it is highest among school children. Children’s immune systems respond well to flu vaccines, which for most children is given as a quick and painless nasal spray in school, helping to give them good protection as winter approaches. Flu season can often peak around late December, so getting your children vaccinated now will help ensure flu doesn’t ruin their and your family’s Christmas – as the vaccine will also help stop them spreading the virus. Parents should ensure they sign and return their vaccination consent forms so your children don’t miss out. But if they have missed the opportunity at school, you should still be able get them vaccinated at a community clinic. Flu can be a very nasty illness for anyone and every year thousands of children do end up in hospital. Nobody wants this for their child, so please ensure they get their flu vaccine on time.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening said:

Today’s data is a stark reminder of how easily viruses can spread in schools - especially during the colder months when students are more likely to gather indoors - but vaccination is one of the best ways to stop the spread and help prevent yourself and others from getting sick this winter. Despite delivering almost 10 million flu vaccines to all eligible groups since kicking off this year’s Autumn campaign, it’s still as important as ever to ensure your child is protected as winter approaches. NHS staff continue to ensure getting vaccinated is as quick and convenient as possible – by visiting schools across the country to deliver jabs or providing the painless flu nasal spray in ‘Bluey’ themed children’s vaccine clinics - all to help avoid the growing risk of a tripledemic this winter as pressures on NHS services are increased.

Latest NHS data published this week shows there has been 9,641,272 flu vaccinations delivered so far this Autumn – with 1,337,530 given to school aged children and 321,678 to children aged 2 and 3.