Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints figures revealed
Today we’ve published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s major landline, mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers.
These figures cover the first quarter of this year, from January to March.
During that time, complaints fell compared to the previous quarter - complaints about landline, fixed broadband and pay-TV all fell while complaints about mobile services increased slightly.
Main findings:
- NOW Broadband was the most complained-about broadband provider, with complaints mainly driven by how their complaints were being handled.
- NOW Broadband, EE and Virgin Media were the most complained-about landline providers. NOW’s and Virgin’s complaints were mainly driven by how complaints were being handled, while EE’s complaints were mainly about faults, service and getting services connected.
- Virgin Media was the most complained-about pay-TV provider, with customers’ complaints mainly driven by how their complaints were being handled. Sky and EE were the pay-TV providers who received the fewest complaints.
- Utility Warehouse generated the fewest complaints for landline services, while Sky and Shell Energy were the least complained-about broadband providers.
- O2 remains the most complained-about mobile operator, with complaints again mostly driven by how customers’ complaints were being handled. Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile, EE and Vodafone were the mobile providers who received the fewest complaints.
We’re pleased to see a fall in complaints based on the previous quarter – and we’re especially heartened by an improvement among some providers we have engaged with following previous poor performance.
However, there is still room for improvement across many services. It’s notable that a major issue for customers is how providers deal with their complaints – this drives many of the complaints we receive, so is clearly an area where providers must raise their game.
Ofcom’s Policy Director Fergal Farragher.
As the UK’s communications regulator, customers can complain to Ofcom about their telecoms and pay-TV services. Although we are unable to deal with individual complaints, the information we receive enables us to identify the main causes of customer dissatisfaction. And by publishing these complaints figures we can help customers to choose the right provider for them.
See the tables below for more detail.
Broadband
Broadband complaints per 100,000 subscribers. It illustrates the providers receiving the fewest complaints at the top of the table and those receiving the most complaints are placed at the bottom of the table.
Landline
Landline complaints per 100,000 subscribers. It illustrates the providers receiving the fewest complaints at the top of the table and those receiving the most complaints are placed at the bottom of the table..
Pay-monthly mobile
Mobile complaints per 100,000 subscribers. It illustrates the providers receiving the fewest complaints at the top of the table and those receiving the most complaints are placed at the bottom of the table.
Pay-TV
Pay TV complaints per 100,000 subscribers. It illustrates the providers receiving the fewest complaints at the top of the table and those receiving the most complaints are placed at the bottom of the table.
*BT TV rebranded to EE TV in late 2023. As such, there is a possibility that some customers' complaints to us were still made under the BT brand rather than EE as the rebrand occurred.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/service-quality/latest-telecoms-and-pay-tv-complaints-figures-revealed-Q1-24/
