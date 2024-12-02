Latest update on cases of Clade Ib mpox

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirms additional cases of Clade Ib mpox.

A new case of Clade Ib mpox has been detected in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) can confirm.

The case was detected in Leeds and the individual is now under specialist care at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. They had recently returned from Uganda, which is seeing community transmission of Clade Ib mpox. The UKHSA and NHS will not be disclosing any further details about the individual.

The risk to the UK population remains low. We expect to see the occasional imported case of Clade Ib mpox in the UK.

This is the fifth case of Clade Ib mpox confirmed in England in recent weeks. This case has no links to the previous cases identified. All 4 previous cases were from the same household and all have now fully recovered.

Close contacts of the case are being followed up by UKHSA and partner organisations. Any contacts will be offered testing and vaccination as needed and advised on any necessary further care if they have symptoms or test positive.

Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, said:

It is thanks to clinicians rapidly recognising the symptoms and our diagnostics tests that we have been able to detect this new case. The risk to the UK population remains low following this fifth case, and we are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce the risk of any potential spread. In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases.

Clade Ib mpox has been widely circulating in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya in recent months. Imported cases have been detected in Canada, Sweden, India, Thailand and Germany.

There has been extensive planning underway to ensure healthcare professionals are equipped and prepared to respond to any further confirmed cases.