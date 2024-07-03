Launch of Coram Youth Homelessness Grants

Grants of £25,000 are available for grassroots organisations supporting young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in London, for a project to enable them to build their own capacity and deepen youth participation.

The deadline for expressions of interest is 29 July 2024 at 2pm

Coram, with funding from Oak Foundation, is calling for expressions of interest for a grant of £25,000, to support grassroots organisations working with young people (aged 16-25) who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in London. The grants will start in October 2024 and run for a year. They will enable the selected organisations to build their capacity, primarily by delivering their own project, but also joining a collaborative programme run by Coram.

The aims of this funding are to:

build the capacity of grassroots organisations working with young people affected by housing and homelessness issues

unleash the potential of young people with lived experience of challenges around housing and homelessness, enabling them to have their voices heard in their local communities and beyond

Corm would particularly like to reach the most disadvantaged young people at highest risk of homelessness. For example: care-experienced young people or those who should have been recognised as entitled to care; young migrants and refugees; those from global majority communities; LGBTQI+ communities; D/deaf, disabled or neurodivergent young people.

To be eligible you will need to have an annual turnover of between £100,000 and £1 million.

Based on the expressions of interest, six shortlisted organisations will be invited to submit a full application. Young people with lived experience will be part of the panel which then chooses four applicants to receive grants.

Expressions of interest must reach us on the correct form by 2pm on 29 July.