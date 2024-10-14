Let’s Create: Opera and Music Theatre Analysis

We recently (10 October 2024) published our response to the independent analysis of the opera sector in this country, Let’s Create: Opera & Music Theatre Analysis, which we published in March of this year.

At the time of publication, we let the sector know that we would be taking some time to digest the findings and engage in further consultation, so that we could develop a considered response to the Analysis.

This piece of work included detailed conversations with colleagues in the sector - initially focusing on National Portfolio Organisations, but also including larger venues and unions – to discuss its findings, and to establish whether there was general agreement that the four areas of focus we had identified through it were the most productive areas on which to work together.

In light of these conversations, we are now publishing our Response to the Analysis which sets out:

What we heard from the opera sector about the Analysis, and our response to what they told us.

Our commitment to working together with the opera sector on four key areas of focus, and a summary of the early stages of this work.

An account of our ongoing investment in opera and music theatre, and our wider investment in classical music, to offer context for the work we are already beginning to progress with the sector.

You can read our response in full, and the report itself, here.