LGA - ADASS Autumn Survey - LGA response

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the the ADASS Autumn Survey, which found 81% of councils on course to overspend adult social care budgets

“Councils are facing severe funding and demand pressures, meaning finances are under strain like never before. While the additional £600 million is helpful, rising costs from National Living Wage and employer National Insurance increases are likely to absorb much of the grant. Many councils will have little left to address urgent care challenges, such as long assessment waits or delayed care packages.

“At its best, adult social care supports adults of all ages to live the life they want to lead. But as this vital report highlights, a range of serious concerns that councils have been raising for years remain and a vast majority of councils are now struggling to balance the books. Immediate adequate investment is needed in order to address unmet and under-met need and ensure timely access to social care for all who need it.”

ADASS Autumn Survey 2024