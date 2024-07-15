LGA launches mission-driven digitalisation framework

The LGA launches its mission-driven digitalisation framework

Digital transformation in councils is set to be boosted by the launch of a new mission-driven framework to drive up efficiency, improve public services and connect residents.

Building on the LGA’s Local Government White Paper priority for driving change through innovation and freedom from bureaucracy, the new framework is designed to support councils in using the latest digital technology to help solve some of the biggest challenges facing their communities.

It comes as the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology expands in both scope and size to bring in experts in data, digital and AI, to unite efforts in the digital transformation of public services and better use technology across areas like energy, health, policing and education.

The LGA’s Local Government Digitalisation Framework comprises of three missions, six common enablers and six good practice principles, with the aim of using insights and learning from the sector to develop a shared language and approach.

The three missions seek to achieve the following:

Digitally-enabled councils that utilise digital technology and data to transform the ways they deliver for residents.

Digitally-empowered residents who can thrive through digital skills, tools and opportunities.

Digitally-equipped places that are underpinned by secure and sustainable digital connectivity and infrastructure.

The Framework’s six enablers – data, connectivity, leadership, capabilities, collaboration and value – offer a roadmap for navigating the complexities of a digital age. Its six good practice principles – democratic, ethical, inclusive, sustainable, cyber resilient and user-centric – offer a holistic approach to adapting and transforming through the use of digital technology.

Cllr Alex Coley, Deputy Chair of the LGA’s Improvement and Innovation Board, said:

“Councils are constantly innovating to develop new solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing residents and their communities, but too often these face hurdles or extra costs.

“The digital transformation of an entire sector is a collective endeavour which relies on a shared vision, an inclusive approach and commitment to innovation.

“The LGA’s framework for securing the digital future of local government sets a clear direction for a long and complex journey. We know the rewards of digitalisation can be immense but depend on the sector’s ability to shape its own destiny and navigate the digital landscape as an active participant.

“These missions are a declaration of intent and a tangible commitment to taking bold collective action on digitalisation to deliver services more efficiently, engage more effectively and create thriving communities well-equipped for the 21st century.”

Notes to Editors

Local government digitalisation framework: Missions, principles and enablers

LGA: Local Government White Paper