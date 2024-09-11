WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - Renters' Rights Bill: LGA statement
Cllr Adam Hug, Housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the Renters' Rights Bill
“With the Renter’s Reform Bill introduced today, we’re pleased to see the inclusion of a ban on Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions which are the primary cause of people presenting to councils as homeless. This is something the LGA has long-called for.
“We look forward to studying the content of the legislation more closely.
“We will continue to work with government to ensure that councils have the right powers, skills, capacity and resources to undertake effective enforcement activity.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Councils call for more time for people moving on from asylum accommodation - LGA snapshot survey11/09/2024 16:25:00
The ending of accommodation and support from central government when an asylum seeker receives a decision on their application has impacted nine in 10 councils financially and added to staff pressures in England Wales and Scotland, according to a new snap-shot survey by the Local Government Association.
NHS Confederation - A ‘whole-of-government approach’ needed to tackle causes of ill health and reduce NHS demand, finds new report11/09/2024 14:25:00
New research explores how the new government can tackle economic inactivity driven by long-term sickness.
NHS Confederation - Welsh NHS Confederation responds to NHS pay announcements11/09/2024 13:25:00
Darren Hughes responds to NHS pay announcements and further commitments from the Welsh Government.
Pensions are set to rise but half a million young people are now out of work, latest figures show11/09/2024 12:25:00
The ‘greatest employment challenge for a generation’ requires action to tackle both labour market inactivity and youth unemployment
CBI responds to labour market statistics (September 2024)11/09/2024 11:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to labour market statistics (September 2024).
Young people’s futures on the line as toxic Tory legacy sees youth unemployment rise10/09/2024 13:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show ongoing weakness in the labour market including rising youth unemployment.
UK Space Agency: NASA brings space leaders to London to shape future of microgravity research10/09/2024 12:15:00
Leading space experts from around the world gathered at the Royal Institution recently (06 September 2024) to discuss the future of microgravity research and human presence in low Earth orbit.
UK Space Agency: New satellite to image the Earth and strengthen Europe’s Copernicus programme10/09/2024 09:05:00
Science Secretary Peter Kyle welcomed the launch of the Sentinel-2C satellite, which lifted off successfully on Thursday 5 September at 2:50am BST from Kourou in French Guiana.
TUC leader – unions ready to “roll up our sleeves” and work with government to rebuild Britain09/09/2024 15:25:00
TUC General Paul Nowak will pledge to work with the new Labour administration on tackling the crisis in public services, delivering a coherent industrial strategy and in facing down the far right.