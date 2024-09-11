LGA - Renters' Rights Bill: LGA statement

Cllr Adam Hug, Housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the Renters' Rights Bill

“With the Renter’s Reform Bill introduced today, we’re pleased to see the inclusion of a ban on Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions which are the primary cause of people presenting to councils as homeless. This is something the LGA has long-called for.

“We look forward to studying the content of the legislation more closely.

“We will continue to work with government to ensure that councils have the right powers, skills, capacity and resources to undertake effective enforcement activity.”

