LGA responds to ADASS annual survey

Cllr David Fothergill, social care spokesperson for the LGA responds to the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services annual survey, which found that councils are struggling financially to meet people’s higher-level needs

“At its best, adult social care supports adults of all ages to live the life they want to lead. But as this vital report highlights, a range of serious concerns that councils have been raising for years remain. The adult social care sector remains in a precarious position and despite councils’ best efforts to make progress on the issue, more than 400,000 people are still facing a wait to be assessed, for their care package to commence, or for a review of their care plan.

“The LGA is calling for immediate investment in adult social care to tackle the urgent issues affecting services and pave the way for a longer-term and sustainable settlement. This needs to be delivered alongside a long-term care workforce plan and a shift to a more preventative model of health and wellbeing."

ADASS Spring Survey 2024