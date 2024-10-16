WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Dash Review
Cllr David Fothergill, Chair of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board Responds to the Dash Review
Responding to the Dash Review, Cllr David Fothergill, Chair of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board said: “The LGA recognizes the important findings of the Dash report. We value our constructive relationship with the CQC and are committed to supporting improvements, including defining consistent benchmarks for service quality.
“Given the ongoing rollout of CQC local authority assessments, we are keen to ensure there is adequate time for CQC, DHSC and local government to learn and reflect on the process so far, to help make sure adult social care assurance is fair and proportionate. We also support Dr. Dash’s upcoming review of other health bodies, which should include engagement with councils given the important work they do on safeguarding, defining quality, and striving for continuous improvement.
