LGA - Sally Burlington to leave LGA for ADASS role
Sally Burlington, Director of Policy and Deputy Chief Executive, will leave the Local Government Association (LGA) later this year.
Sally joined the LGA in 2012, bringing wide-ranging experience from a career in policy and strategy development in the Civil Service and local government. She currently leads the organisation’s overall lobbying work across all policy areas at the LGA. She will leave the LGA to take up the Chief Executive role at the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS).
The LGA’s policy and lobbying is a crucial part of the organisation’s work to promote the local government sector and the brilliant work councils delivers for local communities. Sally’s leadership has been central to our work in this regard, and she has driven work on vitally important policy issues for the organisation including adult social care, children’s services, SEND, public health and asylum & resettlement, over a hugely significant twelve year period.
Joanna Killian, Chief Executive of the LGA, said: “Sally has made a huge contribution to both the LGA and the local government sector during her time at the organisation. I want to thank her for her commitment, expertise and the notable impact she has had in her role. I know she will provide ADASS with fantastic knowledge and direction in her exciting new leadership role as Chief Executive.”
Sally Burlington said: “I am delighted to be joining ADASS at such an important time for the adult social care sector and for people who draw on care and support. I have loved my time at the LGA and look forward to continuing to work with many brilliant colleagues, building on the huge expertise within ADASS, its membership and wider partners.”
