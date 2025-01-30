LGA statement on Chancellor’s speech on economic growth

Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association responds to the Chancellor's speech on growth

“National economic growth can only be achieved if every local economy is firing on all cylinders.

“Councils have a critical and unique role in delivering local growth across all sectors and communities and are already driving growth - working with businesses, supporting jobseekers, planning regeneration, and improving infrastructure.

“Government investment in our places and people is therefore key to supporting long term sustainable, inclusive economic growth which brings increased prosperity to every part of the country.”

