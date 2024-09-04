LGA statement on Household Support Fund extension

The LGA responds to the announcement of an extension to the Household Support Fund for another six months.

Responding to the announcement of an extension to the Household Support Fund, Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Economy and Resources Board, said:

“It is very positive the Government has acted in response to our campaign to extend this vital fund, which will help millions of vulnerable households at a time when demand for support is expected to increase over winter.

“Local government stands ready to work with the Government on a long-term plan for local welfare support, which shifts away from short term, crisis support so councils can instead invest in preventative services that address the underlying causes of poverty and is crucially underpinned by a sufficiently-resourced national safety net.”

