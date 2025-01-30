LGA - The Power of Local

WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
At the LGA, we advocate for local solutions to national problems by working with councils to empower local government. As part of this work, we are championing the "Power of Local" approach to national policy, arguing that local government is essential to the delivery of national missions. We want to build an evidence base to showcase the notion that local knowledge creates better outcomes by highlighting the effectiveness of locally-led initiatives. We want to shift the default narrative about how to deliver change.
Together with our partners, Open Innovations, we are working to create examples of how a locally-led approach ensures a greater pace of positive change and better value for public money. We will provide evidence that local delivery is essential through stories and case studies that will be shared in the open.
We invite you to share your examples of where local delivery has been successful, where centralised approaches have fallen short, and also where centralised approaches have worked best. Please share your examples on this very simple form, which should take you less than five minutes to complete. All outputs will be completed in the open on this dedicated project page.
If you can also spare a few more moments for a brief interview with us, we would love to hear from you! Please get in touch by emailing hello@open-innovations.org
