Liaison Committee recommends a Northern Ireland Scrutiny Committee
Yesterday, the House of Lords Liaison Committee has recommended to the House of Lords the creation of a Northern Ireland Scrutiny Committee.
- Report: A Northern Ireland Scrutiny Committee (HTML)
- Report: A Northern Ireland Scrutiny Committee (PDF)
- Liaison Committee
The report will now go to the floor of the House for approval.
The new Committee – which would be reviewed after two years, at the end of 2026 - would complement the work of the Windsor Framework Democratic Scrutiny Committee of the Northern Ireland Assembly and the House of Commons Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.
The Committee’s remit would be similar to that of the former Windsor Framework Sub-Committee which scrutinised European Union legislation within the scope of the Protocol/Windsor Framework, as well as relevant UK legislation relating to Northern Ireland. The Sub-Committee also conducted inquiries on related matters.
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/187/liaison-committee-lords/news/203364/liaison-committee-recommends-a-northern-ireland-scrutiny-committee/
