Licensing canine fertility services

New plans to improve animal welfare.

Proposals to introduce a strict licensing framework for canine fertility businesses have been announced.

The planned licensing scheme will clamp down on unethical breeding practices, regulate the services offered, ensure higher standards of care and protect animal welfare.

Businesses offering canine fertility services will be licensed annually, and subject to regular inspections to ensure compliance with licensing conditions.

The proposals are a response to concerns raised by those in the veterinary profession and key animal welfare organisations regarding the unregulated nature of businesses offering canine fertility services.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said:

“It is clear to me that there are significant concerns about the activities of canine fertility businesses. It is unacceptable that these businesses can operate with little in the way of regulatory oversight or accountability. “Our decision follows careful consideration of the views expressed following public consultation last year, as well as extensive discussions with those in the veterinary profession, animal welfare organisations and local authorities. “Our intention to bring in these measures demonstrates that we remain firmly committed to upholding the highest standards of animal welfare in Scotland."

Scottish SPCA Director of Innovation and Strategic Relations Gilly Mendes Ferreira says:

“We have seen a surge in the establishment of canine fertility businesses in recent years, especially involving high value breeds like French Bulldogs who often struggle to give birth naturally. “We welcome the Scottish Government’s responsiveness to our concerns and support the move to license these businesses. It will be imperative that licensing inspections are conducted by registered, experienced veterinary surgeons. “We look forward to collaborating closely on the details of the new framework for licensing these establishments in Scotland.”

Background

From July to September 2023, the Scottish Government consulted to gauge support for and gather evidence to inform proposals to license animal care services. The analysis of consultation responses was published on 16 February 2024.

89% of respondents to the consultation undertaken last year supported the Scottish Government’s proposal to license canine fertility businesses.

Secondary legislation to allow for licensing of canine fertility clinics will be introduced to Parliament at the earliest opportunity.