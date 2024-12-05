Lifeline projects for veterans

Supporting ex-service personnel.

Thousands of veterans and their families will be able to access vital support as a result of this year’s Scottish Veterans Fund.

Around £460,000 will help fund a range of projects being run by 14 charities across Scotland, providing support for veterans to deal with mental and physical health challenges, as well as their finances and employment.

Veterans Minister Graeme Dey visited on of this year’s Fund recipients, the Thistle Foundation in Edinburgh. The Foundation will receive more than £34,000 to support its ‘Meaningful Connections’ project, which supports veterans and their families who have been severely impacted by long-term conditions.

Mr Dey said:

“The Scottish Veterans Fund has provided £2.8 million to support ex-service personnel and their families since it was established by this government in 2008. “Our Armed Forces and Veterans make a valuable contribution to society, and it is important that they continue to receive the best support possible. This Fund allows charities across Scotland to continue their excellent work, ensuring veterans can access the support they need and are not disadvantaged by their service or the circumstances they find themselves in.” Chief Executive of Thistle Foundation Mark Hoolahan said: “At Thistle we have been committed to supporting veterans and their families since 1944. Many of the veterans that come to Thistle have had extremely difficult and challenging life experiences. Veterans tell us that, often, support is difficult to come by, and by the time they reach us we find that it can take longer to engage in our support. “That’s why it’s absolutely vital that funding like this is made available through the Scottish Government so that we can engage veterans at an earlier point and support them to live lives that are about thriving and contributing rather than just surviving.”

Background

The Scottish Veterans Fund has provided £2.8 million towards almost 220 projects aimed at supporting ex-service personnel and their families since the Scottish Government established it in 2008.

Organisations and projects to benefit from the £460,000 Scottish Veterans Fund for 2024-25 include: