Lifeline projects for veterans
Supporting ex-service personnel.
Thousands of veterans and their families will be able to access vital support as a result of this year’s Scottish Veterans Fund.
Around £460,000 will help fund a range of projects being run by 14 charities across Scotland, providing support for veterans to deal with mental and physical health challenges, as well as their finances and employment.
Veterans Minister Graeme Dey visited on of this year’s Fund recipients, the Thistle Foundation in Edinburgh. The Foundation will receive more than £34,000 to support its ‘Meaningful Connections’ project, which supports veterans and their families who have been severely impacted by long-term conditions.
Mr Dey said:
“The Scottish Veterans Fund has provided £2.8 million to support ex-service personnel and their families since it was established by this government in 2008.
“Our Armed Forces and Veterans make a valuable contribution to society, and it is important that they continue to receive the best support possible. This Fund allows charities across Scotland to continue their excellent work, ensuring veterans can access the support they need and are not disadvantaged by their service or the circumstances they find themselves in.”
Chief Executive of Thistle Foundation Mark Hoolahan said:
“At Thistle we have been committed to supporting veterans and their families since 1944. Many of the veterans that come to Thistle have had extremely difficult and challenging life experiences. Veterans tell us that, often, support is difficult to come by, and by the time they reach us we find that it can take longer to engage in our support.
“That’s why it’s absolutely vital that funding like this is made available through the Scottish Government so that we can engage veterans at an earlier point and support them to live lives that are about thriving and contributing rather than just surviving.”
Background
The Scottish Veterans Fund has provided £2.8 million towards almost 220 projects aimed at supporting ex-service personnel and their families since the Scottish Government established it in 2008.
Organisations and projects to benefit from the £460,000 Scottish Veterans Fund for 2024-25 include:
- Community Veterans Support – £19,927 for Warmer, Healthier, Safer Veterans – extend “Warmer Spaces” provision for veterans into evenings and weekends, including food, peer support and financial advice.
- Erskine – £13,450 for One-Stop-Shop - extend provision of tailored financial advocacy, guidance and support to veterans through Erskine’s One Stop Shop.
- Fighting with Pride – £49,822 for the Journey Home Project in Scotland – fund the introduction and development of the Veterans Standard Manager role in Scotland to build the community of LGBT veterans in Scotland and support developing capacity in services that can support that community.
- FirstLightTrust – £27,500 for Supporting the support - introduce a new support worker for their Hawick Hub to help develop support pathways for veterans impaired by physical or psychological trauma.
- Forces Children Scotland – £38,624 for Future Transitions | Financial Education for Civilian Life – develop a bespoke financial education service to support children, young people and parents in making the transition from military to civilian life.
- Forces Employment Charity – £50,000 for Early Service Leavers – Scotland Co-Ordinator – continue pilot scheme from 2022-23, which introduced an Early Service Leavers co-ordinator for Scotland to provide dedicated employment support for this vulnerable cadre.
- Lothian Veterans Centre – £24,703 for Warm Welcome for veterans and their families - provide support in current cost of living crisis by opening warm hub for veterans and their families to provide food, heating and social interaction in a location that can provide onward access to other support.
- Military Wives Choir – £40,000 for Supporting our Hidden Community - enhance level of support given to members in Scotland and to reach and recruit more members amongst women whose lives are currently impacted by their connection to the military.
- On Course Foundation – £16,344 for Golf skills and employment programme - deliver a sustainable golf skills and employment programme with confidence building events, peer networking and employment experience and opportunities.
- Salute my Job – £41,700 for Career Jumpstart Programme - the Career Jumpstart Project is a development of projects to reskill jobseekers from Armed Forces community to realign and develop their military and security experience for employment in roles in greatest demand in public, private and third sector.
- Scotland Bravest Manufacturing Company – £50,000 for Enhanced Manufacturing Traineeship – provide opportunities for early service leavers and other veterans to obtain qualifications and sustainable employment with the support of a qualified trainer.
- Scottish Veterans Residences – £43,624 for Occupational Therapy to Improve Veterans’ Health and Wellbeing - employ a full time occupational therapist to support Veterans’ physical and mental health recovery and rehabilitation through the use of a holistic and biophysical approach.
- SSAFA – £10,000 for Professional Support to Relieve the Cost of Living Crisis – partly fund the employment of a Regional Casework manager to better manage workload of case workers in Scotland in order to provide a more agile and individualised response to veterans.
- Thistle Health and Wellbeing – £34,130 for Meaningful Connections – support 150 veterans and their families across Scotland who have been severely impacted by long term conditions, particularly early service leavers, medically discharged veterans and those with mental health needs.
