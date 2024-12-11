Literacy and numeracy standards reach record high

Attainment gap for literacy narrows to lowest level.

The proportion of pupils achieving the expected level in literacy and numeracy across primary and secondary schools has reached a new high, officials figures show.

For numeracy, a record 80.3% of pupils across P1, P4 and P7 reached expected levels, while S3 also reached a new high of 90.3%. For literacy, achievement is also now at a record high in both primary (74%) and secondary (88.3%).

The attainment gap between young people from the most and least deprived areas meeting standards in literacy has also reached a new low, according to the latest Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence levels 2023-24 (ACEL) statistics.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth yesterday said:

"These figures demonstrate a clear rise in standards across Scotland’s primary and secondary schools under this Government. I am grateful to all of our teachers and schools who have worked incredibly hard to support children across the country to achieve record high levels of literacy and numeracy. "The Scottish Government has been consistently clear in its aim to close the poverty-related attainment gap, which is why we are investing £1 billion in the Scottish Attainment Challenge and supporting the expansion of free school meals and breakfast clubs. These figures show that this extra support for disadvantaged pupils is having an impact with the attainment gap in literacy at a record low level. "We absolutely recognise that there is still work to be done, but we should recognise the significant progress these figures represent."

Background

The ACEL publication presents the proportions of pupils who had achieved the expected CfE Levels in Reading, Writing, Listening & Talking, Literacy and Numeracy as at 10 June 2024. Figures are presented for P1, P4, P7 and S3 pupils.