Local authority pay

Scottish Government intervention averts strike action.

Intervention by the Scottish Government has led to the suspension of planned industrial action by council workers, including refuse collectors, this week.

The action has been suspended by all three trade unions after the Scottish Government provided £77.5 million to fund an improved pay offer.

New funding from the government enabled local authority organisation COSLA to make an offer to unions worth an overall value of 4.27%, with a rise of 5.63% being offered for the lowest paid workers.

Finance and Local Government Secretary Shona Robison yesterday said: