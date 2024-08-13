Scottish Government
Local authority pay
Scottish Government intervention averts strike action.
Intervention by the Scottish Government has led to the suspension of planned industrial action by council workers, including refuse collectors, this week.
The action has been suspended by all three trade unions after the Scottish Government provided £77.5 million to fund an improved pay offer.
New funding from the government enabled local authority organisation COSLA to make an offer to unions worth an overall value of 4.27%, with a rise of 5.63% being offered for the lowest paid workers.
Finance and Local Government Secretary Shona Robison yesterday said:
“We value this vital workforce and I welcome the fact that members will now be able to consider this strong pay offer which was reached following a strategic intervention from the Scottish Government.
“It has paused the prospect of costly industrial action this week which would have impacted businesses and communities across Scotland.
“Our swift action to ensure this strong offer could be made has been taken against an extremely challenging financial landscape and – while fair – represents the absolute limit of affordability.
“In order to fund the offer, we will have to move money from elsewhere in the budget and reduce funding for other programmes. We are taking on significant, additional financial pressure and have been clear painful choices have had to be made to fund this pay deal.
“The offer will provide an above inflation pay increase for all and support the lowest paid. I am pleased it is now with the workforce for their close consideration and would urge members to strongly consider this significantly improved envelope.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/local-authority-pay/
