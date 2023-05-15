LOCAL COMMUNITY GROUPS NEED YOUR VOTE TO WIN UP TO £70,000 OF NATIONAL LOTTERY FUNDING

Fifteen hard-working Scottish community groups in are calling on local people to help them secure up to £70,000 of National Lottery funding by voting for them in this year’s The People’s Projects. Full list of projects attached.

Voting opens at 9am on Monday 15 th May at www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk

Projects will feature in the Sunday Mail where readers get to see their incredible work.

Back after a three-year break, The National Lottery Community Fund, ITV, UTV and the Sunday Mail (in Scotland) have teamed up to give the public a chance to decide how National Lottery funding should be put to good use in their local area.

All fifteen will have the opportunity to showcase their work in the Sunday Mail as they go head-to-head in a public vote in this year’s The People’s Projects to help them make an extraordinary difference to their community.

The three projects with the most public votes will receive grants of up to £70,000. This funding will help make a real difference to people’s lives, particularly in these difficult times. The runners up will be offered up to £10,000 towards their project, bringing the total funding up for grabs for communities across Scotland to £760,000.

The People’s Projects not only delivers vital grants to the heart of UK communities, but also raises awareness of the incredible work of the shortlisted community groups vying for votes. Since it started in 2005, The People’s Projects has awarded around £45 million to over 1,000 good causes.

Kate Still, Scotland Chair, The National Lottery Community Fund, said:

“Thanks to National Lottery players, The People’s Projects is a fantastic initiative that showcases the incredible efforts of truly inspirational and hard-working groups, each delivering life-changing support to help their community thrive. We encourage the public to vote and have their say in how much-needed funding is used to make a difference to so many lives across Scotland.”

Voting opens at 9am on Monday 15th May and closes at noon on Friday 26th May. People can vote only once per region and will need an email address or mobile number to vote*. Visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk to vote, read the terms and conditions and see a full list of projects involved across the UK.

The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, distributes money raised by National Lottery players, who raise over £30 million each week across the UK for good causes.

*For those unable to vote using an email address or mobile number, please contact your chosen project directly for a pre-paid postcard vote.

For more information on voting, please contact the freephone number 0800 197 8610.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £43 billion has been raised for good causes. National Lottery funding has been used to support over 635,000 projects - 255 projects per postcode area.

Players of all National Lottery games must be aged 18 or over.

The People’s Projects is a partnership between The National Lottery Community Fund, ITV, UTV and the Sunday Mail, Scotland which gives the public the chance to have a say in how National Lottery funding is spent in their community.

The People’s Projects supports organisations that improve the lives of people and communities across the UK.

This year 57 awards of up to £70,000 are up for grabs across the UK and up to 38 runner-up organisations will be offered awards of as much as £10,000.

The National Lottery Community Fund

The National Lottery Community Fund is the largest funder of community activity in the UK – supporting people and communities to prosper and thrive.

It awards money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and works closely with Government to distribute vital grants and funding from key Government programmes and initiatives.

Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, funding is open to everyone. The National Lottery Community Fund is privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.

